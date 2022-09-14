Melendez Hired as Ramapo Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Men’s Volleyball

Courtesy of Ramapo Athletics

MAHWAH, NJ — Interim Athletic Director Jan Koslowsky announced today the hiring of Maritza Melendez as the head men’s volleyball Coach effective September 13th. Melendez becomes the 5th Head Coach in program history following the departure of Mike Hrehovcik.

“We are very excited to have Maritza joining us here at Ramapo College,” Koslowsky said. “Her wealth of knowledge of the game of volleyball will do nothing more than benefit our student-athletes and the program in its entirety.”

Coach Melendez comes to Ramapo College after two stints at the high school level coaching the boys’ teams at both Hawthorne Christian Academy (2012-2014) and most recently West Milford High School (2022). She is also the Assistant director of the Eclipse Volleyball Performance Club since 2020.

“I am truly excited to be joining the Ramapo family as the new head coach of the men’s volleyball team,” Melendez stated. “I plan to train these athletes as international players as this is my style of playing and coaching.”

Melendez will inherit a team which finished the 2022 season 17-13 overall and 11-3 in the Skyline conference. The Roadrunners won the 6th ECAC Championship in program history and first since 2012 to wrap up the season.

Melendez will also see Conor Charlow and Andrew Finnegan back on the floor as they continue their Graduate programs at Ramapo College. Charlow and Finnegan both earned NJAC and Skyline All-Conference honors.

“I am eager to begin this journey and to take this team to the next level,” Melendez added. “My vision as head coach is to change the style of training and to teach them unique skills to execute aggressively on the court. I am looking forward to a great season with this team and to what the future brings at Ramapo.”

Coach Melendez played semi-pro Women’s volleyball for Puerto Rico while she holds her USA Volleyball CAP 1 and 2 along with FIVB level I certification.