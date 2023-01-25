Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots Targeting CB?

In keeping up with (Jonathan) Jones’ impending free agency, experts seem to have found a slight Consensus for the New England Patriots’ Fate at the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Like Pro Football Focus before him, Mel Kiper is getting defensive when it comes to New England’s status at the draft, sending Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon east with the selection.

While New England’s defense was one of its more consistent units in a futile quest to restart a playoff streak, they have several potential departures on the road ahead, including Jones, Devin McCourty, and Jabrill Peppers, that could have them looking toward the college ranks for reinforcement.

