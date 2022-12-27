Mel Kiper Jr.’s top 4 2023 NFL Draft QBs features SEC trio

Mel Kiper Jr. is high on a trio of SEC quarterbacks. The long-time Analyst has Kentucky’s Will Levis, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in his top 4 QB prospects, along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Kiper’s latest top 4 was shown onscreen during ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage.

Kiper has long been high on Levis. In October, Kiper said he would bet on the Kentucky quarterback being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft:

“It comes easy for pitch-and-catch quarterbacks. It doesn’t come easy at Kentucky, and that’s going to help Will Levis transition quickly into the NFL. So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky,” Kiper said.

Young has moved up in Kiper’s QB rankings. In November, Kiper had Young as QB3 on his big board behind Levis and Stroud.

“It’s the size. At 5-11 and a half, about 185-190 (pounds), that’s something we haven’t had at the top of the first round ever, really,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I think you look at Bryce Young, he’s the Ultimate point guard. He processes better than any of the quarterbacks I’ve seen in recent memory. “There’s a lot to love about Bryce Young, you just wish he was a little bigger. He doesn’t have the frame of a Russell Wilson or a Kyler Murray, so he’s not going to be able to put on a lot of weight. So can he hold up at 5-11 and a half, 185-190 in the NFL, that’s going to be the question.”

Both Young and Stroud will be playing in their teams’ upcoming Bowl games. Levis and Richardson opted to skip Kentucky and Florida’s Bowl games while preparing for the draft.