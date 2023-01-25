Mel Kiper Jr. projects Georgia football back-to-back with No. 1 overall NFL draft Picks

Georgia football might not be done going back-to-back if Mel Kiper Jr. got it right with his first 2023 NFL mock draft on the ESPN pay site. UGA All-American Jalen Carter, one of the Bulldogs’ future best bets for the College Football Hall of Fame, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick for the Chicago Bears, per Kiper.

“An explosive interior pass-rusher and run-stuffer, gets the nod over Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson,” Kiper penned. “He’s the best player in this draft, a Day 1 starter in the middle of this defense.” Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft — one of five Bulldogs off the 2021 national championship team to be selected in the first round. Outland Trophy Winner Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Lewis Cine were the others. The 2022 national champs, who upstaged the historically defensively dominant 2021 group by winning the SEC title, also look to have more than one first-round pick. Kiper predicts that Broderick Jones, who anchored an Offensive line that allowed only 9 sacks, will be the second UGA player off the board at No. 16 to the Washington Commanders.

“Jones is a 310-pound Mauler who didn’t allow a single sack as the Bulldogs’ left tackle in 2022,” Kiper said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if he went in the top 10.” Kiper stopped with only two Georgia players being selected in his first round, but other mock drafts have suggested cornerback Kelee Ringo, tight end Darnell Washington and outside linebacker Nolan Smith as other first-round possibilities. Tailback Kenny McIntosh and safety Chris Smith are considered “Second Day Picks,” both likely second- or third-round picks. Georgia Offensive tackle Warren McClendon is a possible early Day Three pick in the fourth or fifth round, while quarterback Stetson Bennett and kicker Jack Podlesny are hopeful to make teams as late-round picks or free-agent signees. Here’s where Kiper ranked Georgia players at their position group Entering the NFL Draft evaluation process. Participation (or lack thereof) in all-star games along with NFL combine and team combine performances, medical evaluations and measurements will likely have an effect. Quarterbacks

1. Will Levis, Kentucky 2. Bryce Young, Alabama 3. CJ Stroud, Ohio State 4. Anthony Richardson, Florida 5. Clayton Tune, Houston 6. Jaren Hall, BYU

7. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 8. Stetson Bennett, Georgia 9. Jake Haener, Fresno State 10. Tanner McKee, Stanford. Running backs 12. Kenny McIntosh Receivers Kiper does not have Kearis Jackson among his Top 10 or 5 “just missed” choices at receiver or his Top 10 returners. Tight ends

4. Darnell Washington Offensive tackles 3. Broderick Jones 14. Warren McClendon Defensive tackles 1. Jalen Carter Outside linebackers Well. 5 Nolan Smith Cornerbacks Well. 6 Kelee Ringo Safeties Well. 6 Christopher Smith Kickers/Punters Well. 7 Jack Podlesny

