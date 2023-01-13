Meister named director of football operations

VERMILLION, SD—University of South Dakota head football Coach Bob Nielson has hired Hayden Meister to serve as director of football operations.

Meister spent the 2022 season as chief of staff at Texas A&M-Commerce where he executed all operational aspects of the Lions’ program. He served as director of football operations and video coordinator at Wagner College in New York during the 2021 campaign.

“We are excited to have Hayden join our program,” said Nielson. “He brings a number of experiences in football operations to our program and will fit in well with our players and staff.”

Meister hails from Marion, Iowa, graduated from Marion High School and attended the University of Iowa. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2018 and his Master’s degree in 2020 – both in sport and recreation management. As an undergraduate, Meister served as a student manager for the Hawkeyes and was also a Promotions manager within the marketing department. He was hired as a football operations assistant while working on his Master’s degree.