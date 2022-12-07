Megyn Gould and Mia Sappey

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School features two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Megyn Gould

Megyn Gould is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the marching band, symphonic band, and concert band and is the band council vice president, brass commander, and French Horn section leader.

In her time at BUHS, she was the second alternate for the WV All-State Band. Outside of school, Megyn is a member of the Shinnston community band and the Heaston Ridge UMC Youth Group. Some of her favorite pieces that she’s performed include “The Witch and the Saint” by Steven Reineke, “Simple Gifts Movement 4” by Frank Ticheli, and Os Mosesher freshman year field show.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Megyn says, “The fine arts have given me a second family and the best support system I could’ve ever asked for. It is truly a beautiful program that allows students to express themselves and make lifelong friends and memories.”

Megyn plans to continue her education after high school by pursuing a degree in health science with a minor in music.

Visual Arts Student of the Week:

Mia Sappey is a junior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the cross country and track and field teams.

In school, Mia is enrolled in AP classes and is on the Honor roll. After school, Mia is engaged with her church’s youth group. Her favorite mediums to work in include water colors and stained glass. Some of her favorite projects that she’s worked on recently include food pop art and fairy houses in Pottery class and mosaics in stained glass class.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Mia says, ” [The arts] allow me to show my creative side! It’s very relaxing, and I’ve always had a love of art since I was little.”

Mia plans to continue her education by pursuing a criminal justice degree then moving out west to start a new chapter in life.