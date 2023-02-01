Megan Rapinoe Returns to the US Women’s soccer team for the SheBelieves Cup, but Sam Coffey is out

If the US Women’s soccer team’s SheBelieves Cup roster is an indication of the path to the World Cup, it looks like manager Vlatko Andonovski is solidifying his depth chart.

Veteran Winger Megan Rapinoe is back on the Squad after missing last month’s trip to New Zealand with an ankle injury, but midfielder Sam Coffey did not make the cut after watching the last three games from the bench.

Some major players are still out injured: forward Sophia Smith with an ankle injury, and playmaker Catarina Macario and centerback Tierna Davidson are in the final stages of recovering from ACL tears. Davidson is in good enough shape to join the US team’s pre-tournament training camp in Orlando, but she won’t play in the games that follow. The tournament begins Feb. 16.

Veteran central midfielder Samantha Mewis is also still out with a long-term knee injury, and looks likely to remain out for a while. She said it’s Monday that she had another surgery in late January and has returned home to Massachusetts for rehab.

“I gave everything I had to rehabbing my knee after my last procedure in 2021,” she said. This has been a really difficult time for me personally and I’ve been devastated to be away from soccer for so long. … I don’t have a timeline for returning to soccer, but I will give my best effort in my recovery as I always have. Thank you to everyone for your support and well wishes.”

Right back Kelley O’Hara, newly signed by Gotham FC as a free agent, is on the way back from a nagging hip issue.

Andonovski will have a news conference later Wednesday when he might offer more details.

The Americans will welcome a loaded field for this year’s SheBelieves Cup. Canada is No. 6 in FIFA’s global rankings, Brazil is No. 9, and Japan is No. 11. It’s the strongest group since 2019. As usual, the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with games in Orlando, Nashville and Suburban Dallas.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (6): Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

SheBelieves Cup schedule

All times listed are Philadelphia time. Broadcast details are not entirely set, but they should be finished early next week.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Japan vs. Brazil, 4 pm and United States vs. Canada, 7 pm at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Sunday. February 19: United States vs. Japan, 3:30 pm and Brazil vs. Canada, 6:30 pm at GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Canada vs. Japan, 4 pm and United States vs. Brazil, 7 pm at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.