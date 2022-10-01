Megan Buttinger Goal Leads to 1-0 Win over St. Lawrence

Next Game: Alfred University 10/5/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 05 (Wed) / 4:00 PM Alfred University History

Ithaca, NY– The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team defeated the previously undefeated St. Lawrence University Saints, 1–0, on Saturday, October 1. Both teams looked strong defensively, with neither team creating many good goal scoring chances until Megan Buttinger’s game-winning goal in the 69th minute.

The Saints had an early chance with the ball being played through to an Attacker on goal. Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader reacted quickly, coming off her line to make a sliding tackle before the shot was taken.

The Bombers best chance of the first 45 minutes came from the first year Kaelyn Fernandez in the 16th minute. She Shook a defender in the box before pulling her shot just wide of the goal frame.

Claire Reader came up big again in the 35th minute, making consecutive saves to keep the game scoreless. St. Lawrence’s Kaitlyn Barton had a one-on-one opportunity, but Reader came out to block the shot. The rebound came out to a Saints Attacker who took a shot right at Reader for another save.

Sophomore Julia Cascone gave the Bombers their best opportunity so far in the game in the 55th minute. The forward cut across the box until a shot opened up, but she hit it just over the crossbar.

The Bombers found the breakthrough in the 69th minute of the game with a goal from Megan Buttinger . Buttinger made a great run with the ball into the box, shaking off a hard challenge from the last defender before Burying the shot into the bottom left corner.

The Bombers now move to 6–2–2 and 2-1 within the Liberty League and return to action on Wednesday, October 5 to host Alfred University at Carp Wood field at 4 pm