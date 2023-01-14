Meg Williams named Gatorade W.Va. Volleyball Player of the Year

Jan. 13—Meg Williams was happy enough with being named the state’s player of the year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

She didn’t see the next one coming.

Williams, who wrapped up a decorated four-year career for Shady Spring with a fourth state championship match appearance in November, was announced Friday as the Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year.

“I was surprised, because I was glad I got nominated but I really didn’t expect to win,” Williams said. “So that would be a good surprise to come out in the end.”

“It just means a lot to have one of your players recognized,” Williams’ Coach and mom Kelly Williams said. “We’ve had a great run the last five or six years, had some wonderful players play for me, and to get recognized at that level is great.”

Williams wound up a four-time Class AA first-team all-stater and in November was named the West Virginia Player of the Year after finishing her senior season with 553 kills (4.3 per set), 389 digs and 120 blocks. She also had 64 aces and 81 assists.

But Williams’ impact was immediate and consistent. The 5-foot-11 middle hitter finished her career with 1,541 kills and 1,123 digs.

Of course she had plenty of talent around her as the Tigers produced an area volleyball dynasty. They played for the state championship in each of Williams’ four years, reaching the pinnacle in 2020.

“It meant a lot,” Williams said of the state title. “I really wanted it this year, but it’s OK that it didn’t end the way we wanted to because the girls were just such great girls and that made it not as hard, because I knew all the girls wanted it, too, so everyone gave it their all.”

The Gatorade website also highlights Williams’ accomplishments off the court. The National Honor Society member has aa GPA of 4.13 and she Mentors freshmen in Shady Spring’s Next Step Program.

Story continues

Williams also volunteers with the annual Autism awareness volleyball fundraiser and at the Daniels Elementary fundraiser.

Gatorade also quoted Allison Whitford, head coach of Class AAA power Hedgesville, about Williams.

“She definitely had a huge impact on her team’s success,” Whitford said. “They only dropped five matches this year and played several AAA teams. She is also a very Humble player who lifts her team up no matter the score or how she is performing.”

Williams will continue her career at Concord University, as will fellow senior Chloe Thompson.