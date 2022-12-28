Meeting with the Stars: A new book features varied Encounters with Celebrities from diverse fields

Hotel Adventures with the Stars (Vishwakarma Publications, Rs 330) by Hospitality Writer and columnist L Aruna Dhir is a memoir of her Encounters with Celebrities from many fields — film, literature, music, sports, business and politics. Pages depicting Khushwant Singh guzzling Scotch are a few flips away from Hrithik Roshan dining at one of The Imperial’s restaurants. Dhir’s child-like enthusiasm for each glittering name on the page of contents is palpable.

Maneka Gandhi with the book (L Aruna Dhir)

The chapter on Roshan, for example, fawns over the actor’s presence up close — Dhir sees an actor is famous but humble, dashing but approachable. A chapter on Singh is paced with a Holistic narrative of the author’s work and portrayal of him Personalityand delves into Descriptions of the Writers Lahiri read in school.

Lahiri’s eye for dialogue is the best part of the collection. With a few aptly-chosen Exchanges with, say, Kiran Bedi or Maneka Gandhi or Ruskin Bond, she gets across what an intimate conversation with these towering figures would feel like.

