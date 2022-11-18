Meeting of the National Council on the Arts on October 28, 2022, in Washington, DC

Washington, DC— The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will host the public session of the 208th National Council on the Arts meeting on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 9:30 am ET at the Constitution Center, 400 7th Street SW, in Washington , DC. This meeting is open to the public to attend (advance registration required) and will be streamed live at arts.gov. This is the first National Council on the Arts meeting to take place in person since 2019.

The National Council on the Arts advises the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, who also chairs the Council, on agency policies and programs. It reviews and makes recommendations to the chair on applications for grants, funding guidelines, and leadership initiatives.

In addition, this meeting will include remarks by Chair Jackson and other NEA staff members on efforts to strengthen local arts ecosystems throughout the country, expand equity and access to the arts, and advance arts and culture throughout the federal government.

Young Musicians from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz’s Peer-to-Peer Jazz Education Touring program will perform; the Institute has received NEA Grants to support this program, as well as additional support for recovery efforts through the NEA’s ARP and CARES Act funding.

The meeting will also include an update on the NEA’s Collaboration with the General Services Administration (GSA) to increase awareness of GSA’s Art in Architecture program and to promote federal art commission opportunities for artists that reflect the diversity of communities across the nation.

WHAT: 208th meeting of the National Council on the Arts

WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Constitution Center, 400 7th Street SW, Washington, DC, 20506. Live webcast at arts.gov. (Advance registration required for in-person attendees.) Please note: The NEA is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of meeting attendees. We monitor local community health information and update our practices to align with CDC and Safer Federal Workforce guidance as appropriate.

WHO:

Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, Chair, NEA

Ra Joy, Chief of Staff, NEA

Staff and Students from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz

National Council on the Arts members

Staff from the National Endowment for the Arts

