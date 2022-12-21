Meet your New Year’s resolutions in Charleston – CHStoday
Looking to meet your New Year‘s resolution in Charleston? From feeling fit to finding more family time, check out our local resolution recommendations below.
Cook more meals at home
Read more books
- Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St. | This locally–owned store stocks “just about every new and used Charleston book ever written” so you can enjoy books by local authors.
- Buxton Books, 160 King St. | Browse books at this independent bookstore and experience your favorite stories firsthand at upcoming events.
- Itinerant Literate, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston | This unique Park Circle Bookshop offers a diverse selection of brand-new books plus book signings, story time, and open mic nights.
Spend more quality time with family
- Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St. | Your little ones can explore environments and experiences that spark Imagination with interactive exhibits like the art room and kids’ garden.
- South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf | Bring your crew to experience exhibits, events, educational programs, and over 5,000 animals.
- Charleston County Parks, locations vary | Enjoy Festivals, Camps, classes, programs, and events at Parks across the county.
Start a new sport
Donate unused items
- Cougar Free Store, 207 Calhoun St. | Help reduce environmental impact by giving art and school supplies, electronics, and small home goods.
- East Cooper Community Outreach Clothing Closet, 1111-A Bowman Rd., Mount Pleasant | This time of year, the closet needs plus–size seasonal women‘s clothingchildren’s clothing, and new packs of underwear and socks.
- Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston | Drop off new and like–new items such as clothing, books, toiletries, and school supplies.
