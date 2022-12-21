Meet your New Year’s resolutions in Charleston – CHStoday

Looking to meet your New Year‘s resolution in Charleston? From feeling fit to finding more family time, check out our local resolution recommendations below.

Cook more meals at home

Read more books

Blue Bicycle Books , 420 King St. | This locally – owned store stocks “just about every new and used Charleston book ever written” so you can enjoy books by local authors .

, 160 King St. | Browse books at this independent bookstore and at . Itinerant Literate , 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston | This unique Park Circle Bookshop offers a diverse selection of brand-new books plus book signings, story time, and open mic nights.

Spend more quality time with family

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry , 25 Ann St. | Your little ones can explore environments and experiences that spark Imagination with interactive exhibits like the art room and kids’ garden.

, 100 Aquarium Wharf | Bring your crew to experience exhibits, events, educational programs, and . Charleston County Parks , locations vary | Enjoy Festivals, Camps, classes, programs, and events at Parks across the county.

Start a new sport

Donate unused items