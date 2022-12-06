Meet Your Inner Artist – Coachella Valley Art Workshops

Art galleries show a range of works in all kinds of media — painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, video, even light — across the entire Coachella Valley. They’re all enriching, and one can never fully appreciate a work of art without actually seeing it in person.

However, acquiring artwork hardly fills the void for those who crave the creative process.

“Creativity and expression are what make us human,” says Sharla Fox, director of La Quinta Museum, “but there’s something about this desert in particular that draws out that creative instinct. Perhaps it’s the extremes in weather, light, landscape. Or, maybe there has always been a quality of possibility, of reinvention, that has drawn people to the desert. I love that for many local artists, their passion to create is newly discovered, a second chapter, as if this place has given them permission to see themselves as artists.”

Fortunately, they can go to art centers across the Coachella Valley that offer space and classes to delve into new mediums or elevate prior skills. There’s something for everyone — ceramics, painting, fiber art, printmaking, photography, digital art, and more. The opportunities here seem boundless, like creativity itself.

Here are only some of the arts centers that are ready to show you the way.