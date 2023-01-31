Meet Tyler Hobbs, the breakout star of generative art

Tyler Hobbs is arguably the poster boy of generative art and the most eloquent champion of code as a creative medium. A former software engineer with a side passion for (figurative) drawing and painting, he discovered the potential of abstract, algorithm-assisted art a decade ago and began writing relatively simple programs that could create multiple variants on a theme. Running, tweaking and repeatedly re-running these programs, Hobbs has developed a uniquely ‘painterly’ digital aesthetic rooted in non-digital ‘system’ art and Abstract Expressionism.

Now 35, Hobbs is perhaps best known for the 2021 Fidenza series of 999 NFTs generated by a single algorithm. Just one Fidenza NFT sold for $3.3m, with critics charging hype and hysteria. Hobbs, though, has managed to do what few NFT-producing generative artists have: separate artistic speculation from crypto speculation. He has emerged from the rubble of the crypto collapse with a Reputation undimmed and demand for his work as feverish as ever. And as attention shifts away from collectible cartoons and towards generative art of genuine value, the space has opened up for the form’s first credible, breakout star. Hobbs is claiming that space.

Tyler Hobbs to show in London and New York

Tyler Hobbs Fidenza

Tyler Hobbs, Fidenza #3132021

(Image credit: Tyler Hobbs)

Ironically, part of that Ascension means getting physical and Hobbs is doing that at two exhibitions of paintings and drawings in spring 2023, the first at Unit London in early March and another at Pace’s New York gallery later in the month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button