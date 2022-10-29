Meet the Youngest LIV Golf Sensation Taking On Dustin Johnson in an ‘Unbelievable Matchup’

The LIV Golf Team Championship at Miami is on, and fans are ready for the final matchup today. Dustin Johnson, the Captain of the 4 Aces GC team, was all set to go against Martin Kaymer of the Cleeks GC team. But they Revealed a Twist at the Captains’ Selection Press Conference yesterday.

A new player has been introduced, and fans are excited to see him go against the two major Championship winner, Johnson.

The youngest LIV golf Sensation is none other than Shergo Al Kurdi. He is taking the Limelight after he was introduced, after the wrist injury of Martin Kaymer. The unbelievable factor is that the youngest on the team, with the least experience, is up against the pro-LIV player Johnson.

It will be an exciting matchup, and fans are holding their breath after the results.

Is Shergo Al Kurdi ready to leave a mark?

Jane MacNeille, the SVP of communications at LIV golf, introduced Kurdi to the press conference at the Trump National Doral. The news Reporters could not believe it when MacNeille pointed out the youngest golfer to be 19 years old and going against Johnson. Kurdi thought it was an ‘unbelievable matchup.’

MacNeille asked Kurdi about his feelings about going against the world-famous Dustin Johnson. The Matchup is unbelievable to him, as he is too young and will go up against the golf ace. They said “Yeah, it’s an unbelievable matchup.”

Living up to everyone’s expectations, Kurdi will try his best on the field and go against the pro-Johnson. They said “I’m going to try and do as much work as I can today on the range.”

Explaining further, he said that he witnessed DJ always on the TV and has also played with him in Boston. Johnson inspires him, and he looks up to the pro-LIV player. It was unthinkable for Kurdi to watch him play firsthand in Boston, and it was would be no surprise for him to see DJ win.

However, he hopes to play well and compete against the major championship winner. Now time will tell what the future holds for Kurdi.

Who is this youngest Sensation of LIV?

Shergo Al Kurdi is from Chertsey, England, and turned pro in December 2021. Even though he was born and raised in England, he represents Jordan, his father’s home country. Since his pro days came into existence, Kurdi has won one professional tournament and made history. At 18 years old, he became the first Middle East golfer who made the cut on the DP World Tour.

