Meet the top Juniors in Iowa high school volleyball

Meet some of the top Juniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. Many were All-Staters as sophomores, while others have surged into the new leadership roles on their teams this year, displaying wide levels in the skills of spiking, setting, blocking, passing and serving.

Molly Albrecht, Pleasant Valley

The highly ranked Class 5A Spartans are trying for a second straight title. Albrecht is a key defensive piece for the team, leading the Squad with 243 digs and serving at 89 percent.

Ava Anderson, Cherokee Washington

Anderson has amassed 591 assists for the Braves, which ranks her fifth among Juniors in the assists statistic. She also has 102 digs in 2022.

Brittany Bacorn, Knoxville

The Panthers are 19-9 on the year, and Bacorn is a key player in many areas, with 262 kills, 181 digs and hitting at .304 percent.

Bliss Beck, Clear Creek-Amana

A 6-2 middle blocker, Beck was a Class 3A All-Stater in 2021. Beck this year leads the Clippers with 106 blocks and 286 kills, and hits at a high level of .428 efficiency.

Maryn Bixby, Dike- New Hartford

The Wolverines are a top team in the state, and Bixby leads that balanced team in the blocks category with 66. She also has 109 kills and is hitting at .380 for the Class 2A D-NH team.

Marissa Cahoy, New Hampton

Cahoy leads the Chickasaws, as a 5-11 middle blocker, with 175 digs and 240 kills, and hits at .266 percent. She was a Class 3A All-Stater in 2021.

Mackenzie Dean, Dowling Catholic

Dowling is again a top flight Class 5A team, aided in part by the return of all-stater Dean. The Maroons have 28 wins, and Dean leads them with 301 kills, while hitting at .223 efficiency.

Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Fredricksburg

A 6-1 outside hitter, Elliott has dwarfed all other players in kills by nearly 100, with 561 kills, while hitting at an impressive .463 efficiency. A year after being a Class 2A All-Stater, she also leads the Cougars in aces with 52.

Marie Farmer, WACO (Wayland)

Playing in Class 1A, outside hitter Farmer has 79 ace serves, which leads all Iowa junior players and puts her second among all players. Farmer also has 94 Kills for WACO.

Jessica Gergen, Denver

Gergen has 282 kills to rank highly among Iowa juniors, and additionally she hits at .305 for Denver, a Class 2A team with nearly 30 wins.

Michaela Goad, Marion

Playing a top-tier schedule in Class 4A, Marion has seen Goad perform crucially by leading the Squad in both Kills with 262 and blocks with 56.

Elizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood

One year after receiving Class 2A All-State accolades, Jacobsen leads the Eagles in kills with 351 and also aces with 42, while hitting at .312.

Xada Johnson, Clear Lake

Outside hitter Johnson has racked up 262 kills to rank highly among juniors, and 43rd overall. She also helps the Clear Lake team by delivering kills at .258 efficiency.

Jenna Lewis, Dubuque Senior

Lewis has doled out 603 assists, which is fourth among Iowa Juniors and 34th among all players. Lewis and her teammates play in a tough Class 5A conference, and she is second in digs for her team with 170.

Katey Lockyear, Waukee Northwest

The Class 5A Squad is winning a lot this fall, and Lockyear is a crucial cog running the offense as a setter. She has 542 assists and 149 digs for the Wolves.

Gabby Lombardi, Des Moines Christian

A 5-11 right side outside hitter, Lombardi is a key player for the Lions, who have a 39-5 record. A year after being a Class 3A First Team All-Stater, she has put down 244 kills and has dug out 366 digs.

Ellery Luhring, Grundy Center

Playing in the Class 2A classification, Grundy Center’s setter has a huge number of assists, with Luhring’s 737 placing her second among Juniors and seventh among all players.

Delainey Murphy, Grandview Christian

The junior setter has 699 assists for Grandview Christian, which places her ninth overall in the state and third among juniors. She also leads the Thunder team with 46 aces.

Piper Nelson, Benton

Nelson, an outside hitter for Benton, has produced 330 kills, which ranks her 19th among all preps. Nelson has 276 digs, second-most for the Bobcats.

Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford

Petersen was a Class 2A all-stater in the year the Wolverines won a second straight team title in 2021. She leads the team with 206 digs, has 202 kills, serves with 91 percent efficiency, and will play for the University of Northern Iowa.

Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford

A twin sister of Jadyn Petersen, Payton was an Elite All-Class All-Stater as a sophomore. This year, she leads the Wolverines with 297 kills, has 34 blocks and 192 digs and hits at .340. She has announced plans to play for the University of Louisville.

Molly Romano, Council Bluffs Lincoln

A 5-8 setter for the Lynx, Romano was a Class 5A All-Stater last year. This year she ranks 17th among all preps with 672 assists, while rounding out her game with 191 digs defensively.

Aowyn Schrader, Ankeny

A 6-1 middle hitter, Schrader was a Class 5A All-State Honorable Mention selection in 2021, and is a key Ankeny player. Schrader leads the Hawks in kills with 269 and is hitting at .308 efficiency.

Fran Travis, Spirit Lake

Playing for the Class 3A Indians, Travis leads all Iowa preps with 124 blocks. A middle hitter, she also has 99 kills and is hitting at a stellar .527 efficiency.

Sydney Wagner, Regina Catholic

Wagner has 785 assists, which puts her at the top of all Iowa Juniors and fourth overall in all grades. Playing for Class 2A Regina, defensively on the court Wagner has 154 digs.

Carlie Willis, Grundy Center

Willis has hammered down 462 kills, which places her both second among Juniors and also second among all Iowa players. She hits at .382 and has 228 digs for the Class 2A Grundy Center squad.

Keana Wynja, Western Christian (Hull)

The Wolfpack are a Legacy program in Iowa and are aiming for another state tourney while ranked highly in Class 2A. Wynia leads Western Christian with 61 blocks, and additionally has 97 kills and hits at .235 on a senior-laden team.

