Meet the Team: Duquesne Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

On Monday, the 2022-23 college basketball season officially kicked off with the first day of official team practices. The Duquesne Dukes are heading into year six of the Keith Dambrot era and are looking to turn things around after a rough 6-24 season a year ago.

Let’s take a look at the 2022-23 Dukes.

THE STARS

Tre Williams – F | 6’7″ | 250 lbs

Williams started all 26 games he played in for the Dukes’ last season prior to suffering a knee injury. The former Indiana State star showcased his inside talents when he was on the floor, posting averages of 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. The offense will once again run through Williams this season now that he is healthy.

Kevin Easley – F | 6’7″ | 230 lbs

Easley was the Dukes’ third leading scorer last season behind Primo Spears and Tre Williams. The junior possesses the athleticism and physicality to play both the three and the four, and will once again be a Weapon for Dambrot and co. He also led the team in rebounding last season with 6.6 per game.

Dae Dae Grant – G | 6’2″ | 185 lbs

Grant transferred in from Miami (Ohio) this offseason after posting stellar numbers in his third season in Oxford. Last year, he posted averages of 17.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Grant has scored over 1,100 points in his career and should put up big numbers for the Dukes in his first year in the A10.

Tevin Brewer – G | 5’8″ | 160 lbs

Brewer, an FIU transfer, started all 66 of his games down in Florida across three seasons. His Offensive production improved each season, leading up to his breakout year last year in which he averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 assists, and three rebounds per game. Brewer is a career 39% three-point shooter on 340 career attempts.

THE TRANSFERS

Projected stars Dae Dae Grant and Tevin Brewer came to Duquesne via the transfer portal, as well as fellow transfer Joe Reece, who previously played at Bowling Green prior to Entering the Portal and choosing Duquesne.

Joe Reece – F | 6’8″ | 200 lbs

Reece has four seasons of college ball under his belt — with three coming at Old Dominion and one at Bowling Green — and now joins the Dukes’ as a Veteran forward. Reece surpassed double-digit scoring averages last season for the first time, putting up 11.2 points per game along with his 5.1 boards per contest. Whether he is playing alongside Tre Williams or filling in for him off the bench, Reece will be a massive piece for Duquesne and will provide some much-needed depth down low.

THE JUCO ADDITIONS

Duquesne once again looked to the junior college ranks to add several new players ahead of this season.

Tre Clark – G | 6’3″ | 185 lbs

Clark will play a big role for the Dukes this season after taking a year to play at Northwest Florida State College. Prior to his time in Florida, he played at VCU and averaged almost six points per game as a sophomore.

Quincy McGriff – W | 6’6″ | 200 lbs

McGriff, a Salt Lake Community College product, earned Second Team All-NJCAA honors last season after averaging 13.5 points per game. McGriff hit 82 of his 232 three-point attempts (37%) at SLCC.

THE RETURNERS

Austin Rotroff – F | 6’10” | 240 lbs

Rotroff is entering his fifth season at Duquesne after battling injuries throughout his senior campaign. The 6-foot-10 big man was in a boot for the majority of last season, but now returns as a graduate student in hopes to play a major role, most likely off the bench, for the Dukes.

RJ Gunn – F | 6’7″ | 230 lbs

Gunn, a redshirt senior, battled COVID and a lower leg injury last season after transferring in from Division II Lenior-Rhyne. The big-bodied Lefty hit 37% of his three-point attempts in his last two seasons at Lenior Rhyne en route to averaging 18.5 points per game there. Gunn should play a big role in the forward spot for the Dukes, showcasing an inside-out game.

Andy Barba – F | 6’6″ | 200 lbs

Barba is a sophomore out of Cleveland who redshirted last season.

Jaylen Cole-Williams

Redshirt freshman out of Reston, VA.

Jake Harper

Junior out of Dayton, Ohio (Avonworth HS – Pittsburgh, PA).

THE FRESHMEN

Duquesne brought in five freshmen this offseason: David Dixon, Halil Barre, Matus Hronsky, Devin Carney, and Kareem Rozier.

Matus Hronsky

6-foot-8 forward – Three-star, No. 8 prospect in the state of Utah (247 Sports).

David Dixon

6-foot-9 forward – Three-star recruit, per Rivals.

Halil Barre

6-foot-9 forward out of Cotonou, Benin.

Devin Carney

6-foot-1 guard out of Butler HS.

Butler HS Star Devin Carney Stays Home, Commits to Duquesne

Kareem Rozier

5-foot-9 guard out of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI).

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Guard – Tevin Brewer

Guard – Dae Dae Grant

Guard – Tre Clark

Forward – Kevin Easley

Center – Tre Williams

Preseason Thoughts

The Dukes have moved on from last season and I like the pieces they brought in to help with that process. Easley and Williams combine for a solid returning core. You know what you are going to get out of those two. Dae Dae Grant is a fantastic addition. He is quick and agile with the ball in his hands and also moves well off the ball. He has a lightning-fast release and is a tremendous shooter off the catch. All of his skills and prior experience should amount to an exciting year from him at Duquesne.

Tevin Brewer is a tremendously entertaining guard from FIU. His height does not bother him, as he was one of the shiftiest and most creative guards in Conference USA last season. Tre Clark knows the conference already due to his time at VCU and put-up solid numbers at the Juco level. He should have an impact and I see him starting. Quincy McGriff has great size and shooting ability on the wing. Having Joe Reece as well as healthy versions of RJ Gunn and Austin Rotroff will be huge for the Dukes inside to back up Easley and Williams.

Overall, I think this version of Duquesne basketball will show the A10 that last year was a fluke. Dambrot isn’t used to losing and has the pieces this year to compete near the middle of the conference and make a run towards the end of the year. He has a Squad full of Veterans with a five-man freshman class learning the ropes behind.

Welcome to the 2022-23 season of Duquesne basketball.