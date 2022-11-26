Meet the Selma Times-Journal’s volleyball Coach of the year – The Selma Times-Journal

Meet the Selma Times-Journal’s volleyball Coach of the year Published 5:48 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

When Glen Graham conducted a volleyball camp at Morgan Academy three years ago, he had no idea about the future.

Graham eventually became the Lady Senators’ volleyball coach. For the second straight season, Graham is The Selma Times-Journal’s volleyball Coach of the year.

“It’s an honor to be named Coach of the year,” Graham said. “As I get older, I look back and said I had a great career if it ended today.”

Graham has coached Morgan Academy for only two seasons, but the Lady Senators improved each year.

The Lady Senators went 30-11, reached the AISA Final Four and finished ranked third statewide by the ASWA.

Graham credited the Lady Senators’ All Dallas County team selections: Keenan Lee McHugh, Bailey Brown, Emme Albritton McCann Perkins, Sarah Grace Holladay, Margaret McLaughlin and Anna Drew Haugen.

Other Lady Senators are: Brooke Waters, Molly Bohannon, Kylie Calame, Paisley Denmark, Hadley Verhoff, Brooke Egbert, Lydia Smitherman, Taylor Roberts, Maryn Bergeron, Delaney McHugh, Anna Drew Haugen, Audrey Selby and MacKenzie King.

“The players bought into the system,” Graham said. “It’s because of what the players did that’s why I’m Coach of the year.

“Last season, we talked about earning respect, they worked really hard since April. I told them all the time, it’s not where you start, its where you finish. I am extremely proud of them. They represented their families, Morgan Academy and me in a very positive way.”

Graham also thanked Morgan Academy Director of Operation Karim Oaks, Morgan Academy headmaster Dr. Bryan Oliver, Athletic Director/head football Coach Danny Raines and the players’ parents for the team’s success.

“We’ve grown in two years,” Graham said. “We’ve had great parent support. It’s been a great experience.”

Graham is also excited about the program’s future, especially that the JV Squad is coming off a state championship.

“We are losing five seniors, but we have a JV Squad that won a state championship, the future is bright,” Graham said.

Graham is looking forward to his next coaching challenge in the fall.