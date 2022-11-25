Meet The Selma Times-Journal All Dallas County volleyball team – The Selma Times‑Journal

Meet The Selma Times-Journal All Dallas County volleyball team Published 6:41 am Friday, November 25, 2022

The Selma Times-Journal All Dallas County volleyball team is filled with seniors.

Morgan Academy is the only school with three players to make All-County honors: Keenan Lee McHugh, Bailey Brown, and Emme Albritton.

Meadowview Christian School, Selma, Dallas County, and Keith High, all have two All-County selections.

Emily Reynolds and Addie Fancher represent the Lady Trojans. Keyonna McGhee and Tiara Brown are on the Squad for Dallas County.

Keith is joined by Aniya Richardson and Jakayla Moore. Angel Martin and Makiyah Jones are on the team for Selma.

Honorable Mention

Dallas County: Saniya Byrd and Madison Hood.

Keith: Jaeshonda Black, Tania Hays.

Meadowview Christian School: Cameron Duncan, MK Krumnow, and Alyssa McCloud.

Morgan Academy: McCann Perkins, Sarah Grace Holladay, Margaret McLaughlin, and Anna Drew Haugen.

Selma: Nicole Holloway and Trinity Hatcher.

Morgan Academy, MCS, Keith, and Dallas County each had strong seasons.

The Lady Senators reached the AISA State Final Four. MCS reached the AISA Elite Eight.

Keith and Dallas County finished as runner-ups in their respective classes and both advanced to the Regional round.

.