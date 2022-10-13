MEET THE ‘PHINS: MEN’S BASKETBALL JUNIOR LUKE SUTHERLAND

Name: Luke Sutherland

Sports: Men’s Basketball

Year: Junior

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: West Genesee

Major? Business Management & Leadership

What do you want to do after graduation and why? Have a positive impact on the people around me.

Why did you choose Le Moyne? I wanted the opportunity to play in the city I grew up in

What would you tell somebody who is considering coming to Le Moyne? There is a family atmosphere all around the campus. Everyone cares about the success of others.

If you could play another position, what position would you play and why? I would want to be a point guard so I could bring the ball up more.

If you could choose any opponent for Le Moyne to play that is not currently on the schedule, who would you choose and why? I would choose Syracuse University because it’s a battle of the Hometown teams.

Favorite class at Le Moyne and why? History because I like learning about the past

Hardest class at Le Moyne? Any math related topic

Favorite Professor at Le Moyne and why? Professor Makuja because of his positivity and passion about his material. They made class enjoyable for everyone.

Favorite form of social media and why? My favorite social is Twitter because I get a nice mix between serious and funny content.

Favorite person to follow on social media and why? David Goggins because he motivates me to be better.

If you could have dinner with any 4 people at Le Moyne who would you choose and why? Jim Foster Charlie from the Cafe, Coach Champion, Coach Swank.

Favorite sport to follow at Le Moyne outside of yours and why? Women’s basketball and both lacrosse teams. I have a lot of friends on those teams.

If you didn’t play your sport at Le Moyne, what sport would you play and why? I would play soccer. It was my second sport growing up.

What song is playing on your headphones in the locker room right before taking the field/court/pool/course? J Cole

What is your dream vacation? Italy

What is the best thing about being in the Northeast-10 Conference? Having long road trips in the middle of the week

Favorite quote from your Coach Show Gratitude in all you do.

One word to describe a Le Moyne men’s basketball player: Passionate

Who will be the surprise player on your team in 2022-23 and why? Zy’Ever Wingfield due to his work ethic. I feel like he’ll be a big piece of our success this year.

What player epitomizes Le Moyne men’s basketball and why? Jack Poirier because he is always doing the little things and is one of the hardest workers. He is a great example on and off the court.

Who will be the Most Valuable Player on your team in 2022-23? Kevin Constant

What are you most looking forward to in 2022-23? Winning a NE-10 Championship