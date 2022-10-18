Meet the newest members of the Drake men’s basketball team

One of the biggest storylines for the Drake men’s basketball team is that the Bulldogs returned most of their starting lineup from last year.

Those four returning players each bring something special to the program. DJ Wilkins, Roman Penn and Garrett Sturtz have played the past four years together, and each have made a name for themselves. Tucker DeVries started his college basketball career last season and quickly cemented his spot as the top freshman in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Drake will expect a lot from each of those players in 2022-23. But with the new season also comes fresh faces on the roster.

Despite returning so many players, the Bulldogs also added four newcomers – two transfers and two walk-ons.

Here is a look at the newest names on the Drake men’s basketball roster.

Sardaar Calhoun, Sr., Guard/Forward

Sardaar Calhoun stands for a photo during the Drake Men's Basketball media day in Des Moines

Calhoun will be a new face on the court this season, but he is not exactly new to Drake basketball.

The senior transfer came to Des Moines in January, and he was able to spend time with the team – without playing – as the Bulldogs made a deep run in the MVC Tournament. So, yeah, he should be familiar with Darian DeVries’ system by now.

