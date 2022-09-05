Meet the new Vikings in big roles as the 2022 NFL season begins

Harrison Phillips, signed as a free agent in March from the Bills, will anchor the Vikings’ new 3-4 defense at nose tackle. Here are other newcomers expected to start or play regularly against the Packers on Sunday.

Right guard Ed Ingram: The Rookie second-round pick out of LSU beat out Veteran Jesse Davis to become the 18th different player to start at this position since 2016.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard: A third-round draft pick by the Bears in 2016, Bullard, 28, played under new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in Chicago for three seasons. He made stops in Arizona, Seattle and Atlanta, starting 10 games, before signing with the Vikings in June.

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith: A Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020, when he had 26 sacks in 32 games for the Packers, Smith missed nearly all of last season with a back injury. Smith, who turns 30 on Thursday, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings after being released by Green Bay.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks: One of the Vikings’ first free agent signings in March, Hicks, 30, started 51 consecutive games for Arizona over the past three seasons and was the Cardinals’ leading tackler in 2019 and 2020.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan: Another former Packer, Sullivan, 26, signed as a free agent and is expected to be the Vikings’ slot corner. He started 20 games over the past two seasons in Green Bay and had a career-high three interceptions last season.

Punter Ryan Wright: The team’s third punter in as many seasons, the 6-3, 245-pound undrafted rookie out of Tulane won a camp competition with incumbent Jordan Berry.

Punt returner Jalen Reagor: Acquired from the Eagles last week, Reagor was selected one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020. He was Philadelphia’s primary punt returner last season, with 31 returns for 227 yards, a 7.3-yard average. He had a punt return TD among four Returns in 2020.