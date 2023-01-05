MEET THE KEYS WEEKLY 2022 ALL-KEYS GOLF TEAM

With only a few courses dotting the island chain, prep golf in the Florida Keys can be challenging. Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores make it work by hosting one another often throughout the season, and the players and coaches have a long-standing camaraderie that epitomizes sportsmanship. Throughout the season, Athletes traded spots for the top Golfers in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, making the selection of an All-Keys team and an MVP very difficult. Many of this year’s top-performing athletes are underclassmen, providing some excitement for future seasons.

From the staff at the Sports Wrap, Congratulations to the 2022 Keys Weekly All-Keys Golf Team.

BOYS

MVP

Fisher Coleman-Sayer

Senior, Marathon “Fisher brought a lot of golf knowledge, leadership and experience to our program this season and a work ethic that is beyond impressive. As a result of his hard work and dedication to the sport, he will be continuing his golf career in college and we are excited to watch his growth there as well.” – Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer Rocco Twyman

Senior, Key West Twyman was a consistent player for Key West, making the Leaderboard multiple times this season. As a senior, he was praised by Conchs Coach Joshua Bassett for his work with improving the underclassmen and preparing them for the future. Tommy Highsmith

Senior, Key West As just a first-year golfer, Highsmith lit up the links with solid play, scoring a 43 in his top round this season. “He played well for us, maintained a positive can-do attitude, and is one of the most respectful young men I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” said Conchs Coach Joshua Bassett.

Preston Carroll

Sophomore, Coral Shores Just a sophomore, Carroll shot a 44 at the Hammock at Ocean Reef and led the Hurricanes multiple times throughout the season. Coach Danielle Thomas added, “I look forward to having Preston on the team for the next few years.” Billy Martin

Senior, Marathon “Billy improved quite a bit this season in his attitude and focus on the course, and provided leadership to our team,” said Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer. “Billy always came to play with a positivity that was energizing to the rest of the group.” Tanel Irons

Sophomore, Coral Shores Irons’ season-best round was a 49 at the Hammock at Ocean Reef. “Tanny had a solid year and birdied at districts,” said Hurricanes Coach Danielle Thomas. “He is an amazing player.”

GIRLS

MVP

Gabby Thomas

Sophomore, Coral Shores Thomas led the Lady ‘Canes in most matches this season and her game continues to improve. She is an asset to her team far beyond her solid scores, though. “Gabby is a leader on and off the course,” said Coral Shores Coach Danielle Thomas. “When she is at practice she helps the other golfers with their swing and stances. She always tries to better herself by practicing and watching videos of other golfers.” Mattie Johnson

Junior, Coral Shores Hurricanes junior Mattie Johnson honed her skills this year with a season-best round of 69 at International Links in Miami. “Mattie improved tremendously throughout the season and I can’t wait to see her play again for us next year,” said Hurricanes Coach Danielle Thomas. Summer Haines

Sophomore, Marathon “Summer worked extensively on her game this year and has been able to eliminate several strokes from her overall match play last year as a sophomore,” said Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer. “She was more focused in matches this season in an effort to continue lowering her score. She provided much needed leadership, especially to our ‘newbies’ to the team.”