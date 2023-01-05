MEET THE KEYS WEEKLY 2022 ALL-KEYS GOLF TEAM
With only a few courses dotting the island chain, prep golf in the Florida Keys can be challenging. Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores make it work by hosting one another often throughout the season, and the players and coaches have a long-standing camaraderie that epitomizes sportsmanship. Throughout the season, Athletes traded spots for the top Golfers in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, making the selection of an All-Keys team and an MVP very difficult. Many of this year’s top-performing athletes are underclassmen, providing some excitement for future seasons.
From the staff at the Sports Wrap, Congratulations to the 2022 Keys Weekly All-Keys Golf Team.
BOYS
MVP
Fisher Coleman-Sayer
Senior, Marathon
“Fisher brought a lot of golf knowledge, leadership and experience to our program this season and a work ethic that is beyond impressive. As a result of his hard work and dedication to the sport, he will be continuing his golf career in college and we are excited to watch his growth there as well.” – Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer
Rocco Twyman
Senior, Key West
Twyman was a consistent player for Key West, making the Leaderboard multiple times this season. As a senior, he was praised by Conchs Coach Joshua Bassett for his work with improving the underclassmen and preparing them for the future.
Tommy Highsmith
Senior, Key West
As just a first-year golfer, Highsmith lit up the links with solid play, scoring a 43 in his top round this season. “He played well for us, maintained a positive can-do attitude, and is one of the most respectful young men I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” said Conchs Coach Joshua Bassett.
Preston Carroll
Sophomore, Coral Shores
Just a sophomore, Carroll shot a 44 at the Hammock at Ocean Reef and led the Hurricanes multiple times throughout the season. Coach Danielle Thomas added, “I look forward to having Preston on the team for the next few years.”
Billy Martin
Senior, Marathon
“Billy improved quite a bit this season in his attitude and focus on the course, and provided leadership to our team,” said Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer. “Billy always came to play with a positivity that was energizing to the rest of the group.”
Tanel Irons
Sophomore, Coral Shores
Irons’ season-best round was a 49 at the Hammock at Ocean Reef. “Tanny had a solid year and birdied at districts,” said Hurricanes Coach Danielle Thomas. “He is an amazing player.”
GIRLS
MVP
Gabby Thomas
Sophomore, Coral Shores
Thomas led the Lady ‘Canes in most matches this season and her game continues to improve. She is an asset to her team far beyond her solid scores, though. “Gabby is a leader on and off the course,” said Coral Shores Coach Danielle Thomas. “When she is at practice she helps the other golfers with their swing and stances. She always tries to better herself by practicing and watching videos of other golfers.”
Mattie Johnson
Junior, Coral Shores
Hurricanes junior Mattie Johnson honed her skills this year with a season-best round of 69 at International Links in Miami. “Mattie improved tremendously throughout the season and I can’t wait to see her play again for us next year,” said Hurricanes Coach Danielle Thomas.
Summer Haines
Sophomore, Marathon
“Summer worked extensively on her game this year and has been able to eliminate several strokes from her overall match play last year as a sophomore,” said Marathon Coach Mary Coleman-Sayer. “She was more focused in matches this season in an effort to continue lowering her score. She provided much needed leadership, especially to our ‘newbies’ to the team.”
Savannah Oropeza
Senior, Key West
“Savannah Oropeza was our most experienced golfer,” said Key West Coach Joshua Bassett, “and she posted her best round of 51 twice this year while balancing the demanding schedule of both band and golf.”
Claudia Sterling
Freshman, Key West
Sterling has shown steady improvement in her game this season, and as just a freshman, she should do great things on the course the next three years. Sportsmanship, maturity and Integrity are the top qualities Conchs Coach Joshua Bassett looks for on his team, and Sterling ticks those boxes.