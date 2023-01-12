MEET THE KEY WEEKLY ALL-KEYS VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Last fall’s Athletes representing Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores made strong showings in their competition across South Florida. Key West went 11-11, reaching the FHSAA District 16 4A semifinals in one of the most talented districts in the state. Marathon’s record was 2-17 on the season. Their District 16 3A run ended in round one against neighboring Coral Shores, which went on to play in the District 3A finals, earning runner-up status. Like Key West, Coral Shores had an even record, finishing the season 8-8. All three teams fielded talented athletes, and the Keys Weekly Newspapers are proud to recognize our 2022 All-Keys Volleyball Team.

MVP

Emiri Ichijo

Senior, Key West

Key West’s libero was equally important on offense and defense. Ichijo had 47 aces and 22 kills to complement her astounding 327 digs this season for the Conchs.

Samantha Ventimiglia

Senior, Key West

Playing outside hitter, Ventimiglia recorded 178 kills and 36 aces. Her service percentage was an Incredible 94.8%. The Conch senior also had 10 blocks and 234 digs, making her a true asset offensively and defensively.

Annie Scepkova

Junior, Key West

In her first year playing varsity for the Conchs, Scepkova was deadly at the net, registering 24 blocks and 91 kills this season.

Reese Haggard

Sophomore, Key West

Haggard stepped up to the varsity level this season and made an immediate positive impact for the Conchs. She had near-perfect serving with a 96.4% service percentage as well as 31 aces and 94 digs this season.

Elsie Warwick

Junior, Key West

Outside hitter Elsie Warwick had 143 kills for the Conchs this season as well as 38 aces, 179 digs and three blocks, making her a force for Key West this year.

Brooke Mandozzi

Junior, Coral Shores

Brooke led her team in serve rating, hit percentage, serve reception, digs (157) and kills (96) and was second in aces (43), making her an asset in every aspect of the game. Over the course of the season, she played multiple positions without complaint, helping her team wherever they needed it. “Mandozzi puts in the work during the off season, complimenting her Talent and making her a force on the court,” said Hurricanes Coach Sam Ovalle.

Kailee Reinoso

Senior, Coral Shores

Kailee led the Hurricanes in aces, chalking up 44 this season. A fierce competitor who rarely allowed the ball to hit the floor, Reinoso had 148 digs, making her a key cog in the Coral Shores defense.

LeAnn Quick

Senior, Coral Shores

Quick was a playmaker for the ‘Canes this season, coming up with big plays when her team needed them most. She amassed 12 blocks and 43 kills and had a serve rating of 2.15, making her deadly both at the net and the service line. “Quick showed great improvement this season, working hard to be a great player and teammate,” said Hurricanes Coach Sam Ovalle.

Morgan Bailey

Senior, Coral Shores

Bailey was instrumental for her team this season, bringing positive energy to each practice and game. Described as everyone’s biggest cheerleader, Bailey pumped up her team whether she was on the court or bench. “Whenever she is not there, it is instantly noticeable that she is missing because the atmosphere is not the same,” said Hurricanes Coach Sam Ovalle.

Bethann “Kiki” Hewlett

Junior, Marathon

Playing middle hitter for the Dolphins, Hewlett brought a depth of knowledge to her team. “If there were any points in time during practices or games where she could spread knowledge, she would,” said Marathon Coach Kelley Cruz.

Reese Elwell

Junior, Marathon

“Reese stepped up for us as a libero this year. She worked hard and earned her spot out on the court. If a ball was dropping, Reese made sure that she was there to get it.” – Marathon Coach Kelley Cruz

Elena Eubank

Sophomore, Marathon

Marathon’s outside hitter Elena Eubank was the youngest player for the Fins. “She is an all-around great player and natural leader,” said Marathon Coach Kelley Cruz. “When faced with opposition, she worked through it and always came out the other side with a smile.”