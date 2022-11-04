Meet The Hostel Combining Literature And Affordable Stays

Japan is a country known for plenty of things: beautiful scenery, mouth-watering food, and innovative technology are just some attractive features of this fascinating country. Visiting Japan was made considerably easier and more affordable with the Advent of Capsule hotels, and in true Japanese fashion, these soon started to span their own twists and innovations. One of the most enchanting themed Capsule Hostels in Tokyo has chosen to take a decidedly Cozy spin that will win the heart of literary lovers and all bookish travelers: Book & Bed offers visitors the opportunity to rest and sleep surrounded by thousands of books – and other book lovers, of course.

Do You Know Japan’s Capsule Hotels?

Capsule hotels, also known as pod hotels, are hotels with many singular pods of the size and length of a single bed. Made popular in the early 2000s, this hotel design concept soon proved to be an extremely popular option for affordable overnight stays in notoriously crowded and expensive tourism capitals, such as Tokyo, and quickly gained popularity in other countries as well.

As the pod hotel fashion spread, more establishments created establishments somewhat in between this and a regular hostel: instead of simple pod-bed rows along the walls, some hotels chose to spread the pods like bunk beds in a hostel room, some even taking on special themes. That’s the vein where Tokyo’s Book & Bed Hostel was created on.

A Hostel Where Book Lovers Can Dream… And Also Sleep!

Book & Bed was opened in 2015 by architecture and design company Suppose Design, whose objective, according to Founders Ai Yoshida and Tanjiri Makoto, is to eliminate the barriers between design and architecture, creating spaces that are as enjoyable as they are useful. These tenets are well represented in the somewhat whimsical Book & Bed; departing somewhat from the minimalist functionality of Capsule hotels and hostels, Book & Bed seems to be a Delicious answer for every bookworm child who has ever dreamed of being trapped overnight inside a bookstore.

Entering Book & Bed is purposefully more akin to stepping inside a library or a Bookstore than a hotel. Clean gray lines or warm wood panels greet visitors depending on the location, and books are spread out everywhere. In rows upon rows, Book & Bed has over 3,000 books available for guests to use, in multiple languages, including, of course, Japanese and English. Books are also part of the decoration – hanging from the ceiling and fashioned over chandeliers; the hostel creates a veritable world of books in every direction.

To complete the picture, there are spacious, wide couches with plenty of pillows placed strategically beside wide windows; the contrast of the calm interior dedicated to relaxing reading with the busy, neon-lit Streets of Tokyo below makes the ambiance even cozier. The pod beds are spread out literally in between the bookshelves – behind, below, and above the exhibited books, separated by private curtains; guests will fall asleep quite literally surrounded by all sorts of literature. According to Suppose Design Founders Ai and Tanjiri, books, though coming in different languages, are themselves something universal – and go hand in hand with the perfect conditions for a restful night.

Where Is Book & Bed Located?

Book & Bed has two locations in Tokyo: Shinjuku and Shinsaibashi.

The Shinjuku Book & Bed was the first location, which debuted in 2015. It occupies the 8th floor of the Tokyo Kabukicho APM Building. This original spot has a warm decoration, with brown wood panels and yellow lighting Reminiscent of children’s libraries, and is less than a 10-minute walk from the busy Shinjuku Station and beside the Simbu Shinjuku station.

The Shinsaibashi Book & Bed is at the heart of Osaka’s shopping center, Occupying the 3rd floor of Osaka UNAGIDANI SQUARE. In contrast with the Shinjuku hostel, the Shinsaibashi location has a more industrial decoration; gray walls, white bookcases, and steel details give it a sleek look, like a modern bookstore. It’s a 5-minute walk from Shinsaibashi Station.

What More Does Book & Bed Hostel Offer?

Sleeping in a library – or as close to one as possible – is sure to be a unique and interesting pod hotel experience. But what does the hostel have to offer?

Sleeping Accommodations

Book & Breakfast offers single beds, with dimensions of 90×200 cm, comfort beds at 120×200, and double beds, at 140×200 cm. Both Hostels also offer a private 190×200 cm room with a king-sized bed. All the rooms have reading lights and electrical outlets. All the areas of the hotel count with air conditioning and Wi-Fi – computers, tablets, and e-readers are more than welcome!

Prices Shinsaibashi Hostel: Varies from $20 to $50 USD per night

Varies from $20 to $50 USD per night Prices Shinjuku Hostel: Varies from $30 to $110 USD per night

Bathroom And Supplies

Like all Capsule hotels, the bathrooms are shared in the Book & Bed, but the showers are separate for greater privacy. The hotel does not provide towels or toiletries, but if guests do not wish to bring their own, they can be purchased at the entrance hall.

Food And Meals

Book & Bed has breakfast package options for all rooms, and café, bar, and lounge areas are available for all meals.

More amenities: Luggage lockers, 24-hour front desk, 24-hour security, microwave, hair dryer, lounge areas, and convenience store.

Day Use

Guests can rent the Book & Bed space for day use, without rooming fees, as well as for events and shootings.