Meet the golf coach who turned down an invitation to compete at Augusta

Beth Lillie realizes that it might sound crazy. After all, who turns down a chance to compete at Augusta National?

“I don’t want people to think it was easy for me, or I was scoffing off Augusta,” said Lillie, “but I think I’m just in a different stage of my life right now.”

Now an Assistant golf Coach at Cal Poly, Lillie’s main focus each day is sharpening someone else’s game. So when the invitation came to compete once again in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this spring, Lillie ultimately decided to turn it down.

“I didn’t think it was in the spirit of that tournament, just to go and play just to say I went,” said Lillie. “The more people that can experience ANWA like I did for the first time, and be going to play to win, is the most important thing. It feels right to me, even though it might sound crazy to people.”

Eight months ago, Lillie was teeing it up in the NCAA Championship for the University of Virginia. She finished in the top 10 for a second consecutive year, and then sat next to her Assistant Coach on the flight home to get help with her resume. While many of her peers headed to the professional ranks, Lillie wanted to help other people get better.

