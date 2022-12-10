Meet the Georgia football Assistant who told Stetson Bennett before the season he could be a Heisman finalist

NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shrugged it off at the time. In the preseason, Offensive quality control Coach Buster Faulkner told Bennett that becoming a Heisman finalist was on the table if this Georgia offense played up to its potential. The third-year Georgia Coach told the quarterback that the coaching staff believed in him. Bennett just assumed this was a Coach gassing up a player.

“But shoot he is a little bit right, honestly,” Bennett said. While unknown to some Georgia fans, Faulkner played a pivotal role in the development of Bennett. Formerly an Offensive Coordinator at Southern Miss, Faulkner joined the Georgia football staff as a quality control Assistant in January of 2020. He hasn’t gotten the same amount of attention as Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who is the highest-paid Assistant Coach in the sport and a Broyles Award finalist this season. But for Bennett, he’s been the guy in his ear all season long. “He’s been extremely important. He’s the one that runs us through drills and just talks ball,” Bennett said. “I think probably the main thing that he’s helped at is on the sidelines. He is the Mediator between me and Monk. Me and Monk don’t really talk during the games, which I think is probably a good thing because we’re both so (passionate) yeah.” Related: From the bench to the mountaintop, Stetson Bennett knows he earned the Heisman Trophy invite Faulkner acts as the go-between for the quarterback and offensive coordinator. It’s probably a good thing we haven’t seen a viral video of Bennett and Monken Barking on the phone to each other at some point this season.

“We’ve got a lot of good coaches who do a lot of good things, but it started changing when he got there,” Bennett said of Monken. “He’s intense, and he expects you to do right. Sometimes we don’t see it the same way, but at the end of the day, I know his goal no matter what, bar none, is for us to score points. That’s his job, and he does that very well. When you can play for a guy like that, you’ve got trust in the gameplan and you’re not questioning the plays – which, I’ve never really been a big play call questioner because I don’t really know what all goes into doing it – but I know what he calls usually works.” Related: Emotional acceptance speech perfectly sums Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett Bennett did mention how he wasn’t at first thrilled when Monken made the decision to bench him during the 2020 season in favor of JT Daniels. But Bennett now has the wisdom of hindsight to know that he needed that to make him better. If Monken has been the schematic designer to get the most out of Bennett, then Faulkner has been his emotional sherpa. Faulkner was with Bennett when the Georgia quarterback received the Burlsworth Trophy earlier this week, which goes to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Bennett thanked Faulkner for being the voice of reason on the Georgia sidelines, noting how Faulkner has had a front-row seat for Bennett’s wild ride over the last three seasons. Monken won’t be around at Georgia forever, as he’s been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Purdue head coaching job. In the event he leaves, Faulkner would be a very logical replacement for him. Related: Purdue football could prioritize Todd Monken in head coaching search

Much in the same way Faulkner believed in Bennett prior to the season, Bennett views Faulkner in a similar light. “Buster keeps me sane, keeps me in the moment,” Bennett said. “Helps me out with what he might be seeing here on this play. His presence is comforting and he’s a damn good football coach.” Stetson Bennett shares what makes Buster Faulkner so important for Georgia More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation