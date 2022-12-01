Meet the filmmaker who became a Maine high-school basketball savant

Lucas McNelly is a filmmaker who also makes and sells soap. He is also one of Maine’s foremost experts on high school basketball, but he didn’t always want you to know that.

Through his Anonymous website, Maine Basketball Rankings, and its associated Twitter account, he has developed statistical models watched closely by coaches and some of the state’s most ardent fans. His figures have performed well against real-world results.

It’s not Flawless and there’s still some bugs to work out, but this should give you Matchup data on all of the day’s games.

