Meet the EDN First, Second, and Third Teams

December 4—Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Volleyball Teams.

The EDN All-Area Volleyball Teams consist of nine players broken up into three different teams. Each team consists of three middle blockers, three outside hitters, three setters, and one libero.

All teams consist of players from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.

FIRST TEAM

HALLE MOOMAW (MB, junior)

→ Led the area in kills (340), service aces (84), and blocks (84) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Moomaw was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team.

BROOKE COWGER (MB, Junior)

→ Cowger was fourth in the area in kills (230), tied for 22nd in service aces (37), and tied for fifth in blocks (54) for the South Central Lady Cougars. Cowger earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

ALLISON CZYZEWSKI (MB, senior)

→ Czyzewski was seventh in the area in kills (222) and ninth in blocks (49) for the North Clay Lady Cardinals. Czyzewski earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

KENDYN SYFERT (OH, senior)

→ Syfert was second in the area in kills (274), tied for seventh in service aces (57), and was sixth in digs (333) for the Cumberland Lady Pirates. Syfert broke the Cumberland school record for kills this season. Syfert also earned a spot on the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference First Team.

GABBY VONDERHEIDE (OH, junior)

→ Vonderheide was third in the area in kills (265) and was 17th in digs (292) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Vonderheide earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and was an Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention.

ANDREA RUDOLPHI (OH, junior)

→ Rudolphi was fifth in the area in kills (229), tied for 16th in aces (44), and 36th in digs (167) for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. Rudolphi earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

ELLA KINKELAAR (S, junior)

→ Led the area in assists (717) and was sixth in aces (58) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. She was also tied for 27th in kills (125) and tied for 18th in digs (288) and blocks (36). Kinkelaar earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

BROOKE SCHAFER (S, Junior)

→ Schafer was second in the area in assists (610), tied for 22nd in aces (37), 42nd in digs (147), and 34th in blocks (22). Schafer earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.

KINLEY QUAST (L, sophomore)

→ Quast was second in the area in digs (399) and was 14th in service aces (48) and 21st in assists (86) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Quast was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.

SECOND TEAM

MORGAN HALL (MB, senior)

→ Hall was 10th in the area in kills (184), ninth in digs (312), and 17th in blocks (38) for the St. Elmo-Brownstown Eagles. Hall earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

LUCY FEARDAY (MB, senior)

→ Fearday was 11th in the area in kills (182) and tied for seventh in blocks (53) for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. Fearday earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

FAITH SHULL (MB, senior)

→ Shull was tied for 17th in the area in kills (151) and second in blocks (69) for the Newton Lady Eagles. Shull earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.

LANEY BALDRIGE (OH, senior)

→ Baldrige was ninth in the area in kills (193), 11th in digs (310), and tied for 21st in blocks (34) for the St. Elmo-Brownstown Eagles. Baldrige earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

ABBI HATTON (OH, junior)

→ Hatton was eighth in the area in kills (199), 15th in aces (47), 16th in digs (295), and 35th in blocks (21) for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. Hatton earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

EMMA RAUCH (OH, senior)

→ Rauch was 13th in the area in kills (170) and fourth in aces (66) for the Newton Lady Eagles. Rauch earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.

CAMDYN TAPPENDORF (S, junior)

→ Tappendorf was third in the area in assists (510), 10th in digs (311), 11th in aces (52), and 25th in kills (131) for the North Clay Lady Cardinals. Tappendorf earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

ADDIE WERNSING (S, junior)

→ Wernsing was eighth in the area in assists (380) and 41st in digs (149). Wernsing was also first among qualified Setters in the area in serve percentage (96.1 percent) and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

SIERRA ARNOLD (L, senior)

→ Arnold was ninth in the area in aces (56) and fifth in digs (351) for the South Central Lady Cougars. Arnold earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

THIRD TEAM

EMILY KONKEL (MB, senior)

→ Konkel was tied for 17th in the area in kills (151) and third in blocks (64) for the Teutopolis Lady Shoes. Signed to Eastern Illinois for softball.

EMMA JENNE (MB, junior)

→ Jenne was tied for 17th in the area in kills (151) and was 12th in blocks (42) for the South Central Lady Cougars.

KARLEE SMITH (MB, junior)

→ Smith was 22nd in the area in kills (140), tied for 22nd in aces (37), and 24th in blocks (32) for the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Bobcats.

KENNEDY STULTS (OH, senior)

→ Stults was 14th in the area in kills (160), 13th in aces (50), and 23rd in digs (225) for the Cumberland Lady Pirates. Stults was a Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. Signed to Rend Lake for volleyball.

BRIA BEALS (OH, sophomore)

→ Beals was 23rd in the area in kills (135), 20th in aces (39), and 40th in digs (153) for the Effingham Flaming Hearts. Beals earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.

SYDNEY RICHARDS (OH, senior)

→ Richards was 15th in the area in kills (158), 24th in digs (223), and tied for 14th in blocks (40) for the Neoga Indians. Richards was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.

PEYTON OSTEEN (S, junior)

→ Osteen was sixth in the area in assists (408), 22nd in digs (257), and tied for 25th in aces (35) for the Altamont Lady Indians. Osteen earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

OLIVIA BRAUER (S, senior)

→ Brauer was ninth in the area in assists (375), 20th in blocks (35), and tied for 16th in aces (44) for the South Central Lady Cougars. Brauer earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

SHELBY SASSE (L, senior)

→ Sasse was tied for seventh in the area in aces (57) and 12th in digs (308) for the St. Elmo-Brownstown Eagles. Sasse was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.

