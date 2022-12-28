Meet the EDN First and Second Teams

December 28—Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Soccer Teams.

The EDN All-Area Soccer Teams consist of 11 players: one goalkeeper, two forwards, two midfielders, two defensive midfielders, two center backs, and two defenders.

All teams consist of athletes from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.

FIRST TEAM

Drew Buerster (GK Newton)

Buerster produced ten clean sheets and only allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Carder Reich (F, Newton)

Reich scored 37 goals and produced 81 points. He also had seven assists. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Ethan Thoele (F, Teutopolis)

Thoele scored 22 goals. He also had ten assists. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Gage Reynolds (MF, Newton)

Reynolds finished with nine assists and scored nine goals. They produced 27 points. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Luke Weber (MF, Newton)

Weber finished with 12 assists and scored 19 goals. They produced 50 points. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Alex Kauffman (DM, Newton)

Kauffman helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Evan Waldhoff (DM, Teutopolis)

Waldhoff helped anchor a defense that allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Kenny Robbins (CB, Altamont)

Robbins helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals.

Joey Niebrugge (CB, Teutopolis)

Niebrugge helped anchor a defense that allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Michael Neal (DEF, Newton)

Neal helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Nate Songer (DEF, Newton)

Songer helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Kinkelaar (GK, Teutopolis)

Kinkelaar produced 11 clean sheets and only allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Maicol Sefton (F, Effingham)

Sefton scored 21 goals and finished with five assists.

Nolan Runde (F, Teutopolis)

Runde scored 16 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Jack Lowry (MF, Altamont)

Lowry scored six goals.

Josh Habing (MF, Teutopolis)

Habing scored ten goals and finished with 13 assists. They helped anchor a defense that allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Brady Bergbower (DM, Newton)

Bergbower helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Gavin Tegeler (DM, Teutopolis)

Tegeler helped anchor a defense that allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

Wade Ochs (CB, Newton)

Ochs helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Max Runge (CB, Altamont)

Runge helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals.

Nick Brody (DEF, Newton)

Brody helped anchor a defense that allowed 29 goals. Helped the Eagles win a Class 1A regional Championship for Teutopolis.

Carter Davidson (DEF, Teutopolis)

Davidson helped anchor a defense that allowed 14 goals. They helped the Wooden Shoes advance to the Class 1A regional championship.

