Meet the EDN All-Area Boys First and Second Teams and EDN All-Area Girls Golf First Team

December 2—Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News Boys and Girls All-Area Golf Teams.

The EDN All-Area Boys Golf Teams consists of six players, broken up into two teams; the EDN All-Area Girls Golf Team consists of six players, broken up into one team.

All teams consist of players from Effingham Daily News-area schools.

——

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

JOEY TRUPIANO (St. Anthony Bulldogs, sophomore)

→ A Class 1A state Champion and the Class 1A individual state champion, Trupiano finished his sophomore season by playing to a 3.09 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 38.8 on 9-holes and 77.7 on 18-holes.

JONATHAN WILLENBORG (St. Anthony Bulldogs, senior)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Willenborg finished his senior season by playing to a 2.97 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 38.8 on 9-holes and 78.2 on 18-holes.

MICHAEL MARTELLI (St. Anthony Bulldogs, senior)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Martelli finished his senior season by playing to a 3.21 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 39.2 on 9-holes and 78.2 on 18-holes.

LANE LUDWIG (St. Anthony Bulldogs, junior)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Ludwig finished his junior season by playing to a 3.41 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 39.2 on 9-holes and 78.4 on 18-holes.

COEN PENNINGTON (St. Anthony Bulldogs, freshman)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Pennington finished his freshman season by playing to a 3.50 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 39.2 on 9-holes and 77.8 on 18-holes.

PRESTON PHILLIPS (St. Anthony Bulldogs, junior)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Phillips finished his junior season by playing to a 4.19 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 40.1 on 9-holes and 79.8 on 18-holes.

SECOND TEAM

AVERY JAHRAUS (Altamont Indians, senior)

→ A Class 1A state qualifier, Jahraus finished his senior season by firing a team-best 39.6 for the Altamont Indians. Fired an 86 at the Class 1A Robinson Regional and an 82 at the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional.

DAKOTA FLAIG (St. Anthony Bulldogs, sophomore)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Flaig finished his sophomore season by playing to a 3.87 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 40 on 9-holes and 80 on 18-holes.

CHARLIE WEGMAN (St. Anthony Bulldogs, junior)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Wegman finished his junior season by playing to a 4.65 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 40.4 on 9-holes and 79.8 on 18-holes.

ETHAN THOELE (Teutopolis Wooden Shoes, sophomore)

→ A Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional qualifier, Thoele finished his sophomore season by firing a team-best 42.4 for the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes. Theole finished with a 9-hole average of 42.3 and an 18-hole average of 85.1. Fired a 91 at the Class 1A Robinson Regional.

COLBY HAYNES (Effingham Flaming Hearts, senior)

→ A Class 2A Waterloo Sectional qualifier, Haynes finished his senior season by firing a team-best 42.9 for the Effingham Flaming Hearts. Fired an 87 at the Class 2A Charleston Regional.

RYAN SCHMIDT (St. Anthony Bulldogs, sophomore)

→ A Class 1A state champion, Schmidt finished his sophomore season by playing to a 6.77 Handicap for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. They shot an average of 44 on 9-holes and 79.3 on 18-holes.

——

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

MARAH KIRK (Effingham Flaming Hearts, senior)

→ A Class 1A state qualifier, Kirk finished her senior season with an 85.5 scoring average on 18 holes and a 42.5 scoring average on nine holes. Shot an 82 on the first day of the Class 1A State Final Tournament and a 77 on the second day to finish tied for 21st individually. Signed to John A. Logan College.

ELLA NIEBRUGGE (Effingham Flaming Hearts, senior)

→ A Class 1A state qualifier, Ella Niebrugge finished her senior season with a 95.5 scoring average on 18 holes and a 45.0 scoring average on nine holes.

ELENA NIEBRUGGE (Effingham Flaming Hearts, junior)

→ A Class 1A state qualifier, Elena Niebrugge finished her junior season with a 95.8 scoring average on 18 holes and a 47.1 scoring average on nine holes.

ELLA TUMAN (Effingham Flaming Hearts, freshman)

→ A Class 1A state qualifier, Tuman finished her freshman season with a 97.0 scoring average on 18 holes and a 51.5 scoring average on nine holes.

ADDIE KROUSE (St. Anthony Bulldogs, sophomore)

→ The 2022 Effingham Daily News Girls Golfer of the Year, Krouse — a Class 1A state Qualifier — finished her sophomore season with an 81.2 scoring average on 18 holes and a 39.7 scoring average on nine holes.

ALAINA HELMINK (Teutopolis Lady Shoes, senior)

→ A Class 1A Lincoln Sectional qualifier, Helmink finished her senior season with a 51.5 scoring average.

