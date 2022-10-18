Meet the Crew Producing and Directing the Upcoming ‘Bad Boy of Golf’ John Daly Biopic

John Daly is one of the most complicated golfers on the professional tour – we know that for a fact. However, that also creates immense intrigue among his fanbase about his life. As humans, we like complexity and Daly offers just that. The pro golfer has had a life story full of twists and turns. Be it securing golf accolades or getting into gambling controversies, ‘Long John’ has seen it all.

Therefore, it makes sense for people to want to delve deeper into his story. Well, through this article, we want to introduce you to some people who took the initiative to introduce a 360-degree picture of John Daly th us

Meet the people behind the biopic of John Daly

John Daly is one name that is not new to controversies. In the rumored biopic, his story is told in a very modern fashion. America’s favorite underdog finally makes his way through every American household.

The open book of Daly’s life is going to be expressed through a biopic. According to Above the Line, Daly’s biopic is being produced by Nashville-based Hideout Pictures along with Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions group. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras. He is a multi-award-winning Greek-Australian film director, writer, and producer. Maras has previously directed four films, according to IMDB, including 2018’s Hotel Mumbai.

Even though there is no script for the film as of now, according to ‘Above the Line’,The biopic will examine the excesses, scandals and Athletic Achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the ‘Bad Boy of Golf.‘”

John’s fans and followers highly await this new production, in which, Jonah Hill will star as the notorious golfer. Hill is a renowned name in Hollywood, and has received numerous accolades throughout his career.

Is Daly retiring anytime soon?

Daly is now 56 years old. Most Golfers retire before the age of 50, but ‘Long John’ chose to defy the longstanding stereotypes. The player’s lifestyle differs from that of other golfers.

He is a firm believer in living life to the fullest and will undoubtedly continue to do so. Long John is still making a fortune from his golfing career.

He has successfully overcome his drinking and gambling addictions. But that is not the only fight he has had. The pro golfer is currently fighting a much larger battle with cancer and looks like he’s winning in that one as well.

What do you think about Daly’s rumored biopic? Share your views in the comments section below.

