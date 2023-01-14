Meet the ASWA’s top 12 Alabama HS football players for the 2022 season

This year’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State football team was dominated by running backs and defensive players.

Four running backs made the squad, which is comprised of the 12 best players in Alabama during the 2022 season regardless of classification or position. Four players were either defensive linemen or linebackers.

The group was led by Mr. Football Ryan Williams of Saraland and Class 7A Lineman of the Year Peter Woods of Thompson.

Here is a look at the top 12 players in the state for the 2022 season as voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It is comprised of 8 seniors, 3 juniors and Williams, a sophomore.

UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock carries the ball against St. Paul’s in the first half of a prep football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

Cole Blaylock, RB, UMS-Wright

Class: Senior

The skinny: Blaylock was named Class 5A Back of the Year on Thursday. The South Alabama signee helped lead UMS to a 12-1 season and a state quarterfinal appearance. He rushed for 2,029 yards and 27 touchdowns on 269 carries – an average of 156 yards on the ground per game. He also caught 17 passes for 223 yards and 3 TDs.

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville, DL (Alabama) practices for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

Hunter Osborne, DT, Hewitt-Trussville

Class: Senior

The skinny: The Alabama signee was a finalist for Class 7A Lineman of the Year. He finished with 52 tackles, including 7 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Huskies and represented his school in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

Carver LB Qua Russaw was a finalist for Class 6A Lineman of the Year. They signed with Alabama. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

Jaquavious Russaw, LB, Carver-Montgomery

Class: Senior

The skinny: Russaw finished with 80 tackles, including 15 for a loss, and 5 sacks for the Wolverines. He and teammate James Smith signed with Alabama on National Signing Day. Russaw was a Class 6A Lineman of the Year finalist.

Auburn’s Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner (75) during the AHSAA Kickoff football game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., Friday August 19, 2022. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

Bradyn Joiner, OL, Auburn

Class: Senior

The skinny: The Auburn University signee was a Class 7A Lineman of the Year finalist. He also played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He graded out at 93 percent as a senior with 84 pancake blocks for Keith Etheredge’s team.

Gardendale’s Kelby Collins celebrates after sacking Parker’s Tyson Allen in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Mark Almond | [email protected])

Kelby Collins, DL, Gardendale

Class: Senior

The skinny: A Florida signee and early enrollee, Collins was named Class 6A Lineman of the Year. He helped the Rockets to the 6A quarterfinals this year, finishing the season with 101 tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, and 12 sacks. He was an Alabama-Mississippi All Star.

Cherokee County’s Jacob Cornejo carries the ball against Andalusia during the AHSAA Super 7 Class 4A Championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Mark Almond | [email protected])

Jacob Cornejo, RB, Cherokee County

Class: Junior

The skinny: A finalist for 4A Back of the Year, Cornejo powered Cherokee County all the way to the Championship game. He finished with 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Warriors on 287 carries. He rushed for 87 yards and a TD on 18 carries in the title game loss to Andalusia.

Mountain Brook’s Cole Gamble breaks free against Saraland during the AHSAA Super 7 Class 6A Championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Mark Almond | [email protected])

Cole Gamble, RB, Mountain Brook

Class: Junior

The skinny: Gamble ran 200 times for 1,642 yards with 31 TDs and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in helping the Spartans to a 12-2 record and the Class 6A Championship game. He was chosen a Class 6A Back of the Year finalist.

Oneonta’s Fluff Bothwell (24) during a game at Tarrant High school in Tarrant, Ala., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

Fluff Bothwell, RB, Oneonta

Class: Junior

The skinny: The Class 4A Back of the Year led the Redskins to an 11-2 season and an appearance in the Class 4A semifinals. He finished the season with 3,112 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns on 256 carries. He also caught 22 passes for 314 yards and 2 scores and returned a punt for a touchdown. On defense, Bothwell made 66 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and had 5 sacks.

Theodore defensive back Jamarion Hosea-Williams dives for Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods in the second half of a prep football playoff game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Theodore, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

Earl Woods, QB, Hueytown

Class: Senior

The skinny: The Jacksonville State signee was a Class 6A Back of the Year finalist this season after winning the award as a junior. He is one of just two players to repeat as members of the Super All-State Team. As a senior, Woods rushed for 1,527 yards and 22 TDs on 175 carries and passed for 1,825 yards and 24 scores. He finished his senior season with 3,352 yards of total offense.

North’s Jack Hayes, Piedmont, QB, scrambles against the South in the first half of the AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | [email protected])

Jack Hayes, QB, Piedmont

Class: Senior

The skinny: The two-time Class 3A Back of the Year once again led Piedmont to the Championship game this season. As a senior, he finished with 1,592 rushing yards (7.3 per carry) and 23 touchdowns. He completed 227 of 373 passes for 3,267 yards and 37 touchdowns. Jack finishes the football portion of his high school career holding AHSAA records for passing yards, total yards, touchdown passes and total touchdowns. He joined Earl Woods as the only repeat Super All-State player.

Alabama’s Peter Woods of Thompson High School tackles Mississippi’s Jeleel Fleming of Vicksburg High School for a loss of yardage during the Alabama Mississippi All-Star Game, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson | al.com)Scott Donaldson/al.com

Peter Woods, DL, Thompson

Class: Senior

The skinny: The Clemson signee was named 7A Lineman of the Year. Woods was a part of four straight Thompson Class 7A Championship teams. This season, he finished with 83 tackles, including 21 for a loss, to go along with 8 sacks and 14 QB hurries. They also recovered a pair of fumbles. Peter was MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic after he totaled 8 tackles, 2 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss.

Mr Football Ryan Williams of Saraland at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Montgomery, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

Ryan Williams, WR, Saraland

Class: Sophomore

The skinny: Williams became the first sophomore and just the second non-senior to be named the State’s Mr. Football. The Alabama commit was also the Class 6A Back of the Year. They caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland’s 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 TDs. He scored 4 first-half TDs in Saraland’s state title win over Mountain Brook and was named the game’s MVP.

ASWA 2022 FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

7A: Peter Woods, Thompson

6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale

5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy

AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician

Hewitt-Trussville’s Peyton Floyd (7) looks to hand the ball off during the second round of the AHSAA 7a football Playoffs at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

BACKS OF THE YEAR

7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland

5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont

2A: Kamore Harris, BB Comer

1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba

AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott

Mary Montgomery head Coach Zach Golson questions a call by the official during a prep football game, Friday, October 14, 2022, in Semmes, Ala. (Scott Donaldson | al.com)Scott Donaldson/al.com

COACHES OF THE YEAR

(Originally named Dec. 18)

7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery

6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab

4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia

3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James

2A: Adam Fossett, BB Comer

1A: Mark O’Bryant, Coosa Christian

AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott