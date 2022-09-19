Meet the artists: Arts in the Heart Festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) – The 40th anniversary of Arts in the Heart has come to a close. Yet, local creativity is not going anywhere.
Arts in the Heart celebrates culture and the creativity that comes with it. Artists, photographers, jewelry, and apparel makers were there for the final day Sunday. They believe to create is more than the final product.
“It’s a testimony a salvation story. Africa is how the Lord called me and Drew me. Example the first time I saw a 50 pound lion go from here to that tent… fast as a squirrel I said that’s creation… that’s a design , sort of pressing in to the lord.” said David Ogden, local photographer.
In each of his pictures, there is a Bible verse at the bottom. He believes that this will give others an insight as to what he sees and feels in the moment of taking a picture.
Other artists find inspiration in different aspects such as nature and appreciation from other cultures.
“I like to work with bright vivid colors. and I like taking insects and bugs and contrasting them with their bright colors and flowers. to make something that they might find Icky or yucky and turning it into something beautiful” said Jamie Meagher.
“I’m mainly inspired by 20th century Japanese and Chinese paintings. I collected a lot of 20th century Japanese prints. Also, really inspired by nature and botanical illustrations like 18th century botanical illustrations” said Maile Lani.
