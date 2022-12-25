Meet the 2022 WPIAL and City League all-conference football teams

By: Chris Harlan


Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 7:41 PM

The four months of high school football season zip by in a blur, but each fall the coaches take a moment to reflect, look back and vote for all-conference teams.

Here’s a look at their work. The list includes all 17 WPIAL conferences along with the All-City League team.

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Seven Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny 6 Conference

Interstate Conference

Western Hills Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Big 7 Conference

Black Hills Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Pittsburgh City League

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

.

