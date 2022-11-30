Meet the 2022 WiscNews girls volleyball All-Area teams

The 2022 high school girls volleyball season is over and there was a copious amount of talent around the area, which led to long playoff runs by a couple of the area teams.

Sauk Prairie had one of the better seasons this season, leading to multiple All-State players. Randolph, when it had its full roster, was hard to beat and that’s why the Rockets made it to the state tournament.

Those two weren’t the only ones to find success on the court. Many individuals found success and were recognized by their conference coaches at the end of the season.

Here is our Wiscnews All-Area girls volleyball teams.

Player of the year: Annika Braund, sr. hitter, Sauk Prairie.

Braund became “that big player that performs great in big matches” for the Eagles, according to Coach Amy Schlimgen. Schlimgen said she was happy to see her star player never cave into the pressure and seemed to thrive in it her senior season.

At the state tournament, she had a career-high 21 kills in the final against Xavier and 20 kills in the semifinal against Wisconsin Lutheran. She finished her career with 708 kills and 594 digs.

Braund was a unanimous first-team All-State player in Division 2. She was one of six Sauk Prairie players to earn All-State honors and was one of two unanimous first-team players in the Badger West Conference along with Madison Edgewood senior Addie Schmotzer. Both were co-Players of the Year in the conference as well.

She finished the season with 389 kills, 59 aces, a 92.9 serve percentage, 251 digs, 34 blocks. She led the Eagles to a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish and was on the All-State Tournament team.

Braund does plan on playing volleyball in college and is still figuring out how to go about it according to Schlimgen.

Coach of the year: Amy Schlimgen, Sauk Prairie.

Schlimgen led the Eagles to a 47-4 overall record and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. Sauk Prairie went 11-1 in the Badger West Conference, losing to Edgewood in the Championship game of the conference meet. Sauk Prairie was ranked in the top 10 of Division 2 throughout the season by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association; in the season’s final five weeks, they were ranked in the top two.

First team: Hitters — Annika Braund, sr., Sauk Prairie; Carizma Muth, sr., Randolph; Maggie Hartwig, sr., Sauk Prairie. Setter — Jorey Buwalda, sr., Randolph. Sweeper — Brandi Fuller, sr., Randolph. At large — Bryn Janke, jr., setter, Wisconsin Dells; Kaitlyn Vander Werff, sr., setter, Central Wisconsin Christian.

Second team: Hitters — Ada Smies, sr., Central Wisconsin Christian; Rylea Alvin, jr., Randolph; Emily Logging, sr., Rio. Setter — Jenna Pistono, sr., Sauk Prairie. Sweeper — Ellery Apel, Jr., Sauk Prairie. At large – Natalie Boehmer, jr., setter, Horicon; Anna Kudick, sr., hitter, Mauston.

Honorable mention: Hitters — Jozie Braund, jr., Sauk Prairie; Jenna Pulver, jr., Cambria-Friesland; Hailee Lehman, sr., Horicon. Setter — Alexis Klemm, sr., Sauk Prairie. Sweeper — Paityn Lewison, sr., libero, Baraboo. At large — Paisley Lindner, jr., libero, Wisconsin Dells; Marta Leeland, soph., libero, Portage.