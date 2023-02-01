Meet the 2022 UIL Palo Pinto All-County football team

February 1—After a season that saw three Palo Pinto County football teams make it to the playoffs, players were honored for their play on the gridiron.

Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all county public schools. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.

MVP

Freshman running back Stryker Reed, Gordon

Reed ran for 1,168 yards with 32 touchdowns on 84 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman year.

Offensive Player of the Year

Junior running back Jose Garcia, Mineral Wells

Garcia led the Rams and the county in rushing as he ran for 1,409 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year

Senior linebacker Billy Sandoval, Santo

Sandoval had 88 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Senior DJ Simpson, Mineral Wells

Simpson had 500 return yards for the Rams this year.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Freshman running back Riley Reed, Gordon

Reed ran the ball 72 times for 1,082 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 20 receptions for 394 yards with five touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Freshman Kaden Crowe, Gordon

Crowe was second on the team with 108 tackles. He had 20 tackles for loss, eight and a half sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Longhorns.

Utility Player of the Year

Freshman Bryan Walters, Gordon

Walters finished with 23 receptions for 477 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, he led the team with 114 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, eight pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Coach of the Year

Mike Reed, Gordon

Reed increased the Longhorns’ win total by two from last year to this year with a third round appearance in the playoffs.

First-Team:

QB — Hut Thornton, junior, Santo

QB- Mason Facteau, senior, Mineral Wells

RB- DJ Simpson, senior, Mineral Wells

RB- Kash Johnson, senior, Santo

WR- Brayden Newcomb, senior, Santo

WR- Asher Salinas, freshman, Gordon

WR- Preztynn Harrisson, sophomore, Mineral Wells

TE—Owen Curry, senior, Gordon

TE- Payton Light, senior, Mineral Wells

OL- Braxton Steiner, senior, Santo

OL- Lex Laursen, senior, Santo

OL- Omar Galvan, senior, Mineral Wells

OL- Orin Curry, senior, Gordon

OL- Shannon Rogers, sophomore, Mineral Wells

K- Kevin Valenzuela, sophomore, Santo

DL- Luke Tucker, senior, Santo

DL- Faron Roach, senior, Santo

DL- Branden Firth, junior, Santo

DL- Clayton Etheridge, junior, Mineral Wells

DL- Brandon Gray, junior, Mineral Wells

LB- Blake Blue, senior, Mineral Wells

LB- Braden Etheridge, junior, Mineral Wells

LB- Jacob Farquhar, senior, Santo

LB- Juan Cabrera, sophomore, Gordon

LB- Jake Bryan, Sr., Santo

DB- Madox Stewart, sophomore, Gordon

DB-Jonathan Hammer, senior, Mineral Wells

DB- Kayden Montalvo, sophomore, Mineral Wells

DB- Jake Byrd, senior, Santo

Editor’s note: Multiple messages left for Strawn athletics seeking player stats were not returned at press time.