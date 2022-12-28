Meet the 2022 UIL All-Palo Pinto County volleyball team

December 26—Mineral Wells, Perrin-Whitt, Graford and Strawn all represented Palo Pinto County in the UIL volleyball Playoffs this year.

Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all four county public schools. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.

Most Valuable Player:

Junior Brittany Delk, Mineral Wells

Delk played a crucial role in the surprise playoff appearance for the Lady Rams. She led the team in aces and assists.

Outside Hitter of the Year:

Senior Aaliyah Brown, Perrin-Whitt

Brown led the team in two stats, Kills and digs. She finished with 277 kills and 236 digs while also getting 71 aces and 13 assists this year.

Setter of the Year:

Junior Ashley Crawford, Graford

Crawford finished the year with 665 assists, 198 kills, 107 aces, and 99 blocks as the Lady Jackrabbits made an appearance in the

Middle Blocker of the Year:

Sophomore Kamryn Glover, Graford

Glover finished as the MVP for her district as she finished the season with 363 kills, 89 aces, and 198 blocks.

Libero of the Year:

Junior Isabel Ramirez, Mineral Wells

Described as a spirited competitor by her coach, Ramirez finished the year with 57 assists and a team-leading 231 digs for the Lady Rams.

Mineral Wells Head Coach Kimberly Branch said Ramirez “has a fire about her that is contagious.”

Defensive Specialist of the Year:

Senior Abbey Tincher, Mineral Wells

Tincher finished the year with 11 aces and 187 digs as she helped the Lady Rams make it to the playoffs.

Newcomer of the Year:

Freshman Hannah Martin, Graford

Martin finished with 380 digs on the year for the Lady Rabbits as they made an appearance in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Coach of the Year:

Kimberly Branch, Mineral Wells

In year one of the Branch era, the Lady Rams got back to the Playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. She also more than doubled their win total from last year and won the most games for the program since the 2010 season, when they won 16 games.

First Team All-Palo Pinto County:

Senior Makenna Mathis, Perrin-Whitt; senior Marlee Lawhon, Mineral Wells; senior Brooke Crawford, Graford; sophomore Kennadee Langham, Perrin-Whitt; junior Kristen Riney, Mineral Wells; sophomore Lilliy Hernandez, Strawn; freshman Reece Cook, Graford; junior Erika Hernandez, Perrin-Whitt; junior Nevaeh Strang, Mineral Wells; junior Hannah Lindsey, Graford; senior Olivia Stewart, Strawn; sophomore Hudson Hobbs, Mineral Wells; senior Natasha Frissell, Perrin-Whitt; sophomore Emily Figueroa, Strawn; junior Hannah Perales, Mineral Wells; sophomore Carly Popp, Strawn; sophomore Dulce Ramos, Graford; senior Hailee Cunningham, Mineral Wells; freshman Stephanie Alanis, Strawn; sophomore McKinnley Perry, Graford; freshman Temprance Taylor, Strawn; sophomore Haylee Bezio, Graford; sophomore Caylee Cloud, Mineral Wells; sophomore Milly Hughes, Strawn; junior Sadie Roach, Mineral Wells; sophomore Aryan Perez, Mineral Wells; sophomore Kahlea Samples, Mineral Wells; and senior Peyton Hammond, Strawn.