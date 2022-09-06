Meet the 2022 Fox Valley Terrific 10 volleyball team
This year’s Terrific 10 girls volleyball team has no shortage of top senior athletes.
From outside hitters to middle blockers to setters and liberos – you’d be hard-pressed to find a more diverse and talented group of female athletes.
While all 10 excel on the volleyball court, there’s also a pair that are top performers in softball, with Rachel Koss helping Freedom win the WIAA Division 2 state title in softball this past spring and Paige Miller doing the same for the D1 softball Champs from Kaukauna . Miller also turned down a Scholarship offer to play volleyball at Ohio State University this past summer, opting to play softball for the University of Wisconsin.
Macy Herman, Kimberly, setter
Height: 5-10
Family: Parents, Todd and Mary; brother, spencer
Favorite food: Twice-baked potatoes
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite movie: “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite pro athlete: Devin Booker
Why she’s on the team: The 5-10 setter was honorable-mention WVCA all-state in Division 1. Finished with 889 assists, 199 digs and 86 kills.
Autumn Flynn, Luxemburg-Casco, middle Blocker
Height: 6-0
Family: Parents, Mike and Bobbi; siblings, Faith, Cassie and Brendan
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite musical artist: Kanye
Favorite pro athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why she’s on the team: Was first-team WVCA all-state in D2. Totaled 375 kills, 93 digs, 87 blocks and 51 aces in helping the Spartans win their third consecutive D2 state title. Ranked No. 24 among senior players by prepdig.com. Will play collegiately at Memphis.
KC Fortune, Appleton North, outside hitter
Height: 6-2
Family: Parents, Scott and Amber; sisters, Abby and Christy
Favorite food: Donuts
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite pro athlete: Kobe Bryant
Why she’s on the team: Helped the Lightning reach the Division 1 state championship match last season. Rated the No. 11 senior by prepdig.com. Totaled 112 kills, 32 aces and 108 digs at outside hitter. Will play collegiately at Drake.
Rachel Koss, Freedom, setter
Height: 5-11
Family: Parents, Hank and Shannon; sister, Norah
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite TV show: “Jane the Virgin”
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite musical artist: Khalid
Favorite pro athlete: Lauren Carlini
Why she’s on the team: Totaled 623 assists, 205 digs, 150 kills and 60 aces last season. Rated the No. 15 senior by prepdig.com. Will play collegiately at Abilene Christian.
Olivia Lasee, Appleton North, middle Blocker
Height: 6-2
Family: Father, Frank; mother, Kari Manteufel; siblings, Annika, Carina, Lucky
Favorite food: Chocolate
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite movie: “The Avengers”
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite musical artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite pro athlete: Serena Williams
Why she’s on the team: Rated the No. 25 senior by prepdig.com and expected to have a huge season for the Lightning. Will play collegiately at Lehigh.
Paige Miller, Kaukauna, libero/outside
Height: 5-10
Parents: Parents, Dan and Lynn; sister, Sid; brother, Joe; dog, Duffy
Favorite food: Chipotle
Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite movie: “The Breakfast Club” or “Coco”
Favorite school subject: Trigonometry
Favorite musical artist: Drake, Kanye, Morgan Wallen
Favorite pro athlete: Tim Tebow
Why she’s on the team: Finished with 513 digs at libero last season. Rated the No. 7 senior players by prepdig.com. Turned down a Scholarship offer from Ohio State for volleyball to play softball at the University of Wisconsin.
Molly Rohde, Hortonville, middle Blocker
Height: 6-1
Family: Parents, Keith and Andrew; sister, Maggie
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite TV show: “Bridgerton”
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite pro athlete: Simone Biles
Why she’s on the team: Rated the No. 35 senior by prepdig.com. Finished with 171 kills and 85 blocks. Will play collegiately at Rider.
Katie Schulz, Kimberly, outside hitter
Height: 6-1
Family: Father, Brad Schulz; mother, Carey Rice; stepfather, Jason Rice; sister, Avery; brother, Sam
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Favorite TV show: “Suits”
Favorite movie: “Ratatouille”
Favorite school subject: Language arts
Favorite musical artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite pro athlete: Dominique Moceanu
Why she’s on the team: The UW-Green Bay Recruit was honorable-mention WVCA all-state in D1 as an outside hitter. Totaled 303 kills and 56 digs. Rated as the No. 39 seniors by prepdig.com.
Kennedy Schmitz, Fox Valley Lutheran, libero
Height: 5-3
Family: Parents, Craig and Lisa; siblings Riley, Haley and Maddie
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite movie: “Ride Along 2”
Favorite school subject: Business
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite pro athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why she’s on the team: Will play collegiately at UW-Green Bay. Finished with 545 digs, 99 assists and 42 aces.
Taylor Tetzlaff, Kaukauna, outside hitter
Height: 6-0
Family: Parents, Brian and Jennifer; siblings, Haileigh, Kaitlyn, Tommy and Luke
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite movie: “Footloose”
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite musical artist: Mac Miller
Favorite pro athlete: Paige Miller
Why she’s on the team: Rated the No. 34 senior by prepdig.com. Finished with 361 kills, 252 digs, 46 aces and 40 blocks.