Meet the 2022 Fox Valley Terrific 10 volleyball team

This year’s Terrific 10 girls volleyball team has no shortage of top senior athletes.

From outside hitters to middle blockers to setters and liberos – you’d be hard-pressed to find a more diverse and talented group of female athletes.

While all 10 excel on the volleyball court, there’s also a pair that are top performers in softball, with Rachel Koss helping Freedom win the WIAA Division 2 state title in softball this past spring and Paige Miller doing the same for the D1 softball Champs from Kaukauna . Miller also turned down a Scholarship offer to play volleyball at Ohio State University this past summer, opting to play softball for the University of Wisconsin.

Macy Herman, Kimberly, setter

Height: 5-10

Family: Parents, Todd and Mary; brother, spencer

Favorite food: Twice-baked potatoes

Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite movie: “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite pro athlete: Devin Booker

Why she’s on the team: The 5-10 setter was honorable-mention WVCA all-state in Division 1. Finished with 889 assists, 199 digs and 86 kills.

Autumn Flynn, Luxemburg-Casco, middle Blocker

Height: 6-0

Family: Parents, Mike and Bobbi; siblings, Faith, Cassie and Brendan

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite musical artist: Kanye

Favorite pro athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why she’s on the team: Was first-team WVCA all-state in D2. Totaled 375 kills, 93 digs, 87 blocks and 51 aces in helping the Spartans win their third consecutive D2 state title. Ranked No. 24 among senior players by prepdig.com. Will play collegiately at Memphis.

KC Fortune, Appleton North, outside hitter

Height: 6-2

Family: Parents, Scott and Amber; sisters, Abby and Christy

Favorite food: Donuts

Favorite TV show: “Friends”

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite pro athlete: Kobe Bryant

Why she’s on the team: Helped the Lightning reach the Division 1 state championship match last season. Rated the No. 11 senior by prepdig.com. Totaled 112 kills, 32 aces and 108 digs at outside hitter. Will play collegiately at Drake.

Rachel Koss, Freedom, setter

Height: 5-11

Family: Parents, Hank and Shannon; sister, Norah

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

Favorite TV show: “Jane the Virgin”

Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite musical artist: Khalid

Favorite pro athlete: Lauren Carlini

Why she’s on the team: Totaled 623 assists, 205 digs, 150 kills and 60 aces last season. Rated the No. 15 senior by prepdig.com. Will play collegiately at Abilene Christian.

Olivia Lasee, Appleton North, middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Family: Father, Frank; mother, Kari Manteufel; siblings, Annika, Carina, Lucky

Favorite food: Chocolate

Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”

Favorite movie: “The Avengers”

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite musical artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite pro athlete: Serena Williams

Why she’s on the team: Rated the No. 25 senior by prepdig.com and expected to have a huge season for the Lightning. Will play collegiately at Lehigh.

Paige Miller, Kaukauna, libero/outside

Height: 5-10

Parents: Parents, Dan and Lynn; sister, Sid; brother, Joe; dog, Duffy

Favorite food: Chipotle

Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”

Favorite movie: “The Breakfast Club” or “Coco”

Favorite school subject: Trigonometry

Favorite musical artist: Drake, Kanye, Morgan Wallen

Favorite pro athlete: Tim Tebow

Why she’s on the team: Finished with 513 digs at libero last season. Rated the No. 7 senior players by prepdig.com. Turned down a Scholarship offer from Ohio State for volleyball to play softball at the University of Wisconsin.

Molly Rohde, Hortonville, middle Blocker

Height: 6-1

Family: Parents, Keith and Andrew; sister, Maggie

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite TV show: “Bridgerton”

Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite pro athlete: Simone Biles

Why she’s on the team: Rated the No. 35 senior by prepdig.com. Finished with 171 kills and 85 blocks. Will play collegiately at Rider.

Katie Schulz, Kimberly, outside hitter

Height: 6-1

Family: Father, Brad Schulz; mother, Carey Rice; stepfather, Jason Rice; sister, Avery; brother, Sam

Favorite food: Chicken tenders

Favorite TV show: “Suits”

Favorite movie: “Ratatouille”

Favorite school subject: Language arts

Favorite musical artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite pro athlete: Dominique Moceanu

Why she’s on the team: The UW-Green Bay Recruit was honorable-mention WVCA all-state in D1 as an outside hitter. Totaled 303 kills and 56 digs. Rated as the No. 39 seniors by prepdig.com.

Kennedy Schmitz, Fox Valley Lutheran, libero

Height: 5-3

Family: Parents, Craig and Lisa; siblings Riley, Haley and Maddie

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite movie: “Ride Along 2”

Favorite school subject: Business

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite pro athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why she’s on the team: Will play collegiately at UW-Green Bay. Finished with 545 digs, 99 assists and 42 aces.

Taylor Tetzlaff, Kaukauna, outside hitter

Height: 6-0

Family: Parents, Brian and Jennifer; siblings, Haileigh, Kaitlyn, Tommy and Luke

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: “Friends”

Favorite movie: “Footloose”

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite musical artist: Mac Miller

Favorite pro athlete: Paige Miller