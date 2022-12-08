Meet the 2022 All-Tidewater boys volleyball first and second teams

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Beckham Rombao, Indian River

FIRST TEAM

Leandro Cortado, Ocean Lakes

6-foot-2 senior outside hitter

Averaged over 10 kills per game and led the team in digs

“Leandro is no doubt a first-team player.” Coach Evan Ballinger

Finn Cope, Ocean Lakes

6-foot senior middle Blocker

6-foot senior middle Blocker

Second on the team in digs, blocks and aces and third in kills

Andrew Dieck, Indian River

Joel Eanes, Kellam

6-foot-8 sophomore opposite hitter

151 kills, 136 digs, 56 blocks, 42 aces

“One of the most determined players in the league to get better and to excel.” Coach Aaron Campbell

Carson Strawbridge, Kempsville

6-foot-3 senior outside hitter

402 kills, 317 digs, 60 aces, 33 blocks

Led the Chiefs to the Class 5 Region A semifinals

Tristan Whitfield, Cape Henry

6-foot-7 senior outside hitter

Led the Dolphins to the Tidewater Conference title

Committed to Princeton’s application process

SECOND TEAM

Landon Brinkley, Norfolk Christian senior outside hitter

Jeremiah Bryant, Indian River senior middle Blocker

Ethan Gilbert, First Colonial senior outside hitter

Nico Santos, Princess Anne senior setter

Jaden Shawyer, Granby senior middle Blocker

Matt Sheppard, Indian River senior outside hitter

JaMarhe Wills, Warwick senior outside hitter

IMPACT PLAYERS

Beyond All-Tidewater, plenty more players contributed to their teams’ success this season. Here’s a list of some of those who received nominations, by order of school name:

Cape Henry

Opp AJ Todl, jr.

S/L Kyle Krooner, Jr.

S/L Yoon Chae, Sr.

MB Sam Mobley, Jr.

Cox

L/S John Broccoletti, sr.

Denbigh

S Rey De La Cruz

First Colonial

OH Holden Pentecost, jr.

S Jake Rivers, sr.

Grassfield

OH AJ Prest, Sr.

Great Bridge

L Davian Hugh, soph.

OH Ryan Poff, sr.

Opp Mikey Barron, sr.

Hickory

Opp Elijah Woods

Indian River

OH Kei Nichols, sr.

Kellam

OH Morgan Makovec, sr.

OH Bryce Lovell, sr.

S Will Pyka, sr.

Kempsville

MB Ryan Pecora, Jr.

Maury

OH Hayden Lynch, sr.

L Zach Mendoza, soph.

S Keegan Anuar, fr.

Ocean Lakes

Opp Vincent Yi, Jr.

S Donavan Velazquez, Jr.

Princess Anne

MB Will Bland, Sr.

Opp Wes Clevenger, Sr.

Warwick

OH McKyle Carney, sr.

Western Branch

L Logan Emler

Ray Nimmo