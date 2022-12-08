Meet the 2022 All-Tidewater boys volleyball first and second teams
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Beckham Rombao, Indian River
FIRST TEAM
Leandro Cortado, Ocean Lakes
-
6-foot-2 senior outside hitter
-
Averaged over 10 kills per game and led the team in digs
-
“Leandro is no doubt a first-team player.” Coach Evan Ballinger
Finn Cope, Ocean Lakes
-
6-foot senior middle Blocker
-
6-foot senior middle Blocker ord and the Class 6 Region A semifinals
-
Second on the team in digs, blocks and aces and third in kills
Andrew Dieck, Indian River
Joel Eanes, Kellam
-
6-foot-8 sophomore opposite hitter
-
151 kills, 136 digs, 56 blocks, 42 aces
-
“One of the most determined players in the league to get better and to excel.” Coach Aaron Campbell
Carson Strawbridge, Kempsville
-
6-foot-3 senior outside hitter
-
402 kills, 317 digs, 60 aces, 33 blocks
-
Led the Chiefs to the Class 5 Region A semifinals
Tristan Whitfield, Cape Henry
-
6-foot-7 senior outside hitter
-
Led the Dolphins to the Tidewater Conference title
-
Committed to Princeton’s application process
SECOND TEAM
Landon Brinkley, Norfolk Christian senior outside hitter
Jeremiah Bryant, Indian River senior middle Blocker
Ethan Gilbert, First Colonial senior outside hitter
Nico Santos, Princess Anne senior setter
Jaden Shawyer, Granby senior middle Blocker
Matt Sheppard, Indian River senior outside hitter
JaMarhe Wills, Warwick senior outside hitter
IMPACT PLAYERS
Beyond All-Tidewater, plenty more players contributed to their teams’ success this season. Here’s a list of some of those who received nominations, by order of school name:
Cape Henry
Opp AJ Todl, jr.
S/L Kyle Krooner, Jr.
S/L Yoon Chae, Sr.
MB Sam Mobley, Jr.
Cox
L/S John Broccoletti, sr.
Denbigh
S Rey De La Cruz
First Colonial
OH Holden Pentecost, jr.
S Jake Rivers, sr.
Grassfield
OH AJ Prest, Sr.
Great Bridge
L Davian Hugh, soph.
OH Ryan Poff, sr.
Opp Mikey Barron, sr.
Hickory
Opp Elijah Woods
Indian River
OH Kei Nichols, sr.
Kellam
OH Morgan Makovec, sr.
OH Bryce Lovell, sr.
S Will Pyka, sr.
Kempsville
MB Ryan Pecora, Jr.
Maury
OH Hayden Lynch, sr.
L Zach Mendoza, soph.
S Keegan Anuar, fr.
Ocean Lakes
Opp Vincent Yi, Jr.
S Donavan Velazquez, Jr.
Princess Anne
MB Will Bland, Sr.
Opp Wes Clevenger, Sr.
Warwick
OH McKyle Carney, sr.
Western Branch
L Logan Emler
Ray Nimmo, [email protected]