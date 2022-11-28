Meet the 2022 All-Metro golf team, led by Monacan’s Talon Dingledine

Arthur Utley Special Correspondent



Talon Dingledine’s brother Quint enjoyed an outstanding career as a member of the Monacan High golf team.

Quint, who is four years older than Talon, established new scoring records and received postseason honors.

“Quint has always set the bar high for me. Being siblings, I just want to beat him. We’ve always had a competitive nature. They set high goals for me and I’ve just kept trying to beat him,” said Talon, a sophomore at Monacan. “He’s definitely helped me. He’s been a motivation for me. He’s given me a reason to keep practicing, keep getting better.”

The motivation has served Talon well. In two seasons he has erased Quint’s scoring records, been named first-team All-Metro, all-region and all-state twice and is the 2022 Times-Dispatch All-Metro golfer of the year.

Talon, 16, is the first Chiefs golfer to earn the top honor since Jackie Beers was recognized in 2000 and 2001, when the All-Metro golf team was established.

Talon’s most impressive number was the cumulative 21-under par for the season. Quint’s previous record was 6-under.

The Younger Dingledine averaged 34.5 strokes for nine-hole rounds and 70.3 for 18 holes. He was medalist in 10 matches, won the Lake Chesdin tournament, finished second in the Frable Invitational, was runner-up to teammate Cooper Dillman (second team All-Metro) in the Region 4B tournament and seventh in the Class 4 tourney at Stonehenge G&CC .

“It was a very positive season for the team. We won the region again (fourth in a row). We had a pretty dominant performance in regionals which was nice. We didn’t play the best in the states, but we still made it there,” Talon said.

“I don’t really like to talk about myself too much. I like to just do it and play. I still have room to improve. I just need to keep getting better to achieve my longer term goals like playing at a good D-1 college and hopefully maybe continuing after college.”

Ray Dingledine, the boys’ father and Assistant to longtime Coach Scott Thackston, said Talon, as the youngest sibling, has an advantage.

“He got to start Younger than Quint because Quint was already playing tournament golf by the time he was 9 or 10 [years old]. Talon started playing when he was 6 or 7. With Quint coming through Monacan first, Talon got to hang out and practice with the team starting in the fifth or sixth grade…By the time Talon got to his freshman year last year, he was so excited to get on the team, get his Monacan golf bag, he just came out of the gate hot,” Ray said.

A primary goal for Talon next season is to get his cumulative career scoring below par as far as he can. He is 1-over par for these first two seasons.

“Team goals are great, and we still have the team goals, but we try to give all of our kids individual number goals every year. I think that kind of thought process helps for high school golf because it’s a team sport, but somehow you’ve got to stay individually motivated,” the senior Dingledine said.

Father and son teamed up and won the Virginia State Golf Association Parent-Child in August. A match they played against each other in the Richmond Golf Association Men’s Amateur in June is now part of family lore.

Neither Talon nor Ray played well in the RGA Qualifying round, and they wound up in the same match-play bracket in the second flight. They came to the 18th hole, a par-5 at Lakeside Park Club, tied. Talon hit his second shot 3½ feet from the hole putting for eagle. Ray made birdie to put the pressure on Talon.

“That was the scariest 3½-footer I’ve ever had. I made it. It was nice — a great way to end that match,” said Talon, who went on to win the flight championship.

Meet the rest of the first team

Nick Collins

The skinny: Collins is a first-team selection for the second time. The Defending Class 5, Region C Champion Collins finished second this year after shooting a second round 1-under 70 at Meadowbrook CC for a two-day total of 147. He tied for 18th in the Class 5 tournament after carding a 4-over 74 at Heritage Oaks GC in Harrisonburg. Collins averaged 38.2 for nine holes and earned all-region honors.

Three “dream” courses you have played or want to play: Augusta National, Old Course at St. Andrews, Pine Valley.

Madison Lehr

The skinny: Lehr ascends to the first team after selection to the second team a year ago. She averaged 35.0 strokes on nine-hole rounds, 73.25 for 18 holes and was medalist in every match (tied with teammate Meg Lavender at Hanover Quad). Lehr’s scores ranged from a school-record 31 to 39. She finished third (all-region) in the Region 4B tournament (71-71-142) and 16th in the Class 4 tournament. She won the RGA Junior Girls title for the third time.

Three “dream” courses you have played or want to play: Pebble Beach, Augusta National, Old Course at St. Andrews.

James Oh

The skinny: Oh is a first-time All-Metro selection. He logged a 36.8 stroke average on nine holes and 74.0 for 18. Oh tied for 8th in the Region 5C tournament and helped the Wildcats win their ninth title in 10 years. They tied for fifth (70) in the Class 5 tournament at Heritage Oaks GC and earned all-state honors.

Three “dream” courses you have played or want to play: Pebble Beach where he watched his father play a number of times, Augusta National, Pinehurst No. 2 (they played there in the Teen World Championship).

Cole Shingleton

The skinny: Shingleton is first-team All-Metro for the second time. They won the Class 6, Region A tournament medal for the second year in a row, posting a par 72 at The Waterfront CC in Moneta (Smith Mountain Lake). He shot a 4-over 74 and tied for 10th in the Class 6 tournament at Heritage Oaks GC in Harrisonburg. Shingleton averaged 37.1 strokes for nine-hole rounds and received all-region and all-state honors.

Three “dream” courses you have played or want to play: Augusta National, Old Course at St. Andrews, Pinehurst No. 2.

Joseph Weinstein

The skinny: Weinstein moves up from last year’s second team to first team. He compiled a 36.2 stroke average in nine-hole matches, 73.3 in 18-hole rounds and was a match medalist five times. They tied for fourth (75-75) in the Region 5C tournament, tied for fifth (even par 70) in the Class 5 tournament at Heritage Oaks GC and earned all-region and all-state recognition. Weinstein won the RGA Junior Boys title in the summer and has committed to play collegiately at Hampden-Sydney.

Three “dream” courses you have played or want to play: Caves Valley, Bethpage Black, Old Course at St. Andrews.

Meet the second team

Sean Acree, junior, Cosby

Laddie Decker, sophomore, Atlee

Cooper Dillman, sophomore, Monacan

Morgan Mussatt, senior, Mills Godwin

Caden Sherman, senior, Deep Run

Charlie White, sophomore, Douglas Freeman

Joseph Winston, Sophomore, Douglas Freeman

Past Golfers of the year

2021: Ethan Snow, Deep Run

2020: Tatum Walsh, St. Catherine’s

2019: Charlie Hanson, Deep Run

2018: Charlie Kennedy, Mills Godwin

2017: Cameron Moore, Glen Allen

2016: Ward Wilkinson, Hanover

2015: Adam Hade, Deep Run

2014: Mark Lawrence Jr., Godwin

2013: Mark Lawrence Jr., Godwin

2012: Liberty Anderson, Manchester

2011: Mark Lawrence Jr., Godwin

2010: Chris O’Neill, Deep Run

2009: Chris O’Neill, Deep Run

2008: Nick Austin, James River

2007: Nick Austin, James River

2006: Nick Austin, James River

2005: Hunter Townsend, Deep Run

2004: Thanompol Soongnarata, Bird

2003: Will Oldham, Freeman

2002: Daryl Chappell, Dinwiddie

2001: Jackie Beers, Monaco