Meet Temi Thomas-Ailara, Wisconsin volleyball’s All-American transfer

Temi Thomas-Ailara had faced off against the University of Wisconsin volleyball team five times during her four-year career at Northwestern.

It was not a particularly enjoyable experience: Her Wildcats lost each time, only winning one set over the years.

Wisconsin volleyball lands standout middle Blocker in transfer Portal

But she got a different view of the Badgers last weekend when she made a visit to campus as she went about deciding where to finish out her college career after entering the transfer portal. It proved to be enlightening.

“I definitely think the girls are nicer than they look when you’re talking to them on this side of the net versus when you’re playing against them on the other side of the net,” Thomas-Ailara said.

People are also reading…

How Wisconsin volleyball lured its latest Recruit away from Rival Minnesota

The 2023 version of the Badgers figures to be even less friendly for opponents with the addition of Thomas-Ailara, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection and a second-team AVCA All-American in 2022.

Thomas-Ailara committed to UW Coach Kelly Sheffield on Tuesday, almost two months after deciding to leave Northwestern in search of a new experience.

“I loved my time at Northwestern,” said Thomas-Ailara, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter. “My teammates and coaches have always been supportive. But it was definitely something where I knew that I wanted to experience something new, something unknown. Just to get ready for that next step in my life where you don’t really know what’s coming next.”

Thomas-Ailara sifted through a pile of offers and had narrowed her choices down to three schools — Pittsburgh, Florida and UW. All three met her two prime requirements — a top-level volleyball program and a campus hospital where she could pursue her health care career goals.

Ultimately, she determined that UW offered the best of those two worlds.

Where Wisconsin volleyball player Jade Demps will play next season

“I had a list of places that I wanted to talk to,” she said. “Schools with Hospitals are the schools that I visited. And they’re schools with good reputations.

“Good team cultures are what I was targeting and then the people at the school made the difference. I loved everywhere I went but I felt like I really got along with the people at Wisconsin.”

While she learned the Badgers players weren’t a group of mean girls, she also saw they were driven to improve as she watched them in their early off-season workouts.

“You can tell that there’s still that competitive nature in practice and that drive to get better from them and from the coaches,” Thomas-Ailara said. “The coaches are so involved in practice and kind of help them each individually improve at what they need to improve at, which I thought is really cool. It’s something very similar to Northwestern’s gym.

“I think they get along really, really well as a team off the court, which is really cool to see because I think team culture drives a program. It can make or break a program and I think if you have a good team culture it makes those hard moments in a season a lot easier to deal with. And I just think they enjoy volleyball and they enjoy being around each other and they enjoy Kelly and Brittany (Dildine) and Gary (White), which I think makes the program as good as it is.”

Thomas-Ailara will join a crowded front row that includes redshirt junior Sarah Franklin, junior Julia Orzol and sophomore Ella Wrobel competing on the left side. Like Thomas-Ailara, Franklin was a unanimous All-Big Ten pick, and Orzol was named to the second team.

Another first-team pick, sophomore Carter Booth, will step into the middle Blocker spot left vacant by Danielle Hart after transferring from Minnesota, with senior Caroline Crawford returning. Senior Devyn Robinson, another unanimous first-teamer, and junior Anna Smrek will return on the right side.

Former Wisconsin volleyball defensive specialist transferring

All of which means Thomas-Ailara will not be expected to carry the offensive load like she was at Northwestern, where she led the team in kills all four of her seasons. She was second in the Big Ten with 4.33 kills per set, just behind Player of the Year Taylor Landfair of Minnesota with 4.35.

By comparison, Dana Rettke holds the UW 25-point scoring era record of 3.75 kills per set in 2019. Thomas-Ailara’s 10.83 attempts per set would surpass Ellen Chapman’s UW record of 9.77 in 2013.

Thomas-Ailara understands her Offensive numbers may take a hit, but she’s looking forward to impacting her team more as an all-around player.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I feel like it definitely leaves room for me to grow more as a player and kind of put on different hats on the court and try to figure out how to grow as a passer, as a defender, as a Blocker and a server and other parts of my game. Whereas I felt like I had to be the big Attacker at Northwestern and made sure like I was always on in that sense. So I think it leaves more room for me to grow and other aspects of my game.”

Her numbers figure to get a boost from the fact she won’t have to hit against the UW defense anymore.

After putting away 17 kills in her first match against the Badgers as a freshman, Thomas-Ailara was pretty well contained. Although she averaged 4.13 kills per set in the five matches, she hit just .132. In the last four matches she hit just .108.

“I’d say they definitely put up bigger and bigger blocks against me as the years went on, for sure,” she said. “But I think it shows how well they’re able to kind of Scout a player and make that plan not as successful against them.”

Thomas-Ailara is finishing up her degree in Biomedical engineering at Northwestern and will graduate in June in time to join the Badgers for their European tour this summer.

Passing breakdown doomed Wisconsin volleyball season but returning Talent keeps future bright

She aspires to play professionally after her season at UW, ideally in either Italy or Turkey, and hopes to get an opportunity to train with the US National Team at some point.

Ultimately, she plans to follow her family tradition with a career in health care or health care equity. Her parents both work as nurses in the Chicago area and she has uncles who are doctors.

Thomas-Ailara, who is looking into several Master’s degree options at UW, is interested in working in prosthetics.

“In my classes they talked about how a lot of people who need prosthetics aren’t able to afford them because insurance isn’t able to cover it a lot of the time,” she said. “That was something that was really kind of tough to hear because I didn’t know that before I had started taking those classes. I’m really interested in health care equity and how we can help people who need access to health care.”

Photos: Wisconsin volleyball team ousted in NCAA Elite Eight































































































































