Meet TaylorMade’s 2023 Releases: Stealth 2 Driver, Fairway Woods, and Stealth HD Irons

It’s the first month of January, and in golf, that means one thing: the grand reveal of all the newest equipment. TaylorMade’s roster of 2023 gear only adds to their breakthrough 2022 announcement of the Stealth line. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Stealth 2 drivers, Fairway Woods and hybrids, as well as TaylorMade’s first super-game-improvement iron, the Stealth HD.

Stealth 2 Drivers

The Stealth 2 family of Carbonwood drivers incorporates the same ball-speed improvement technology as last year’s Stealth, but with a boost of forgiveness. To accomplish this, it uses a new and improved version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT). ICT produces a clubface that is thinner on the edges and thicker at the center. That way, speed is spread throughout the perimeter and off-center strikes have more speed and accuracy. If you add the Stealth 2 to your bag, you’ll also be in possession of a driver that has more carbon in its construction than any other material.

