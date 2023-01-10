Meet TaylorMade’s 2023 Releases: Stealth 2 Driver, Fairway Woods, and Stealth HD Irons

It’s the first month of January, and in golf, that means one thing: the grand reveal of all the newest equipment. TaylorMade’s roster of 2023 gear only adds to their breakthrough 2022 announcement of the Stealth line. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Stealth 2 drivers, Fairway Woods and hybrids, as well as TaylorMade’s first super-game-improvement iron, the Stealth HD.

Stealth 2 Drivers

The Stealth 2 family of Carbonwood drivers incorporates the same ball-speed improvement technology as last year’s Stealth, but with a boost of forgiveness. To accomplish this, it uses a new and improved version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT). ICT produces a clubface that is thinner on the edges and thicker at the center. That way, speed is spread throughout the perimeter and off-center strikes have more speed and accuracy. If you add the Stealth 2 to your bag, you’ll also be in possession of a driver that has more carbon in its construction than any other material.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

In addition to the Stealth 2, the driver family includes the low-spinning Stealth 2 Plus (with an adjustable weight on the head), as well as the Stealth 2 HD (with a high-launch and draw bias.)

“With the Stealth 2 we challenged ourselves to bring more forgiveness in each of the three models,” said Tomo Bystedt, the Senior Director of Carbonwood Product Creation. “We accomplished that through introducing our modified face construction focused on forgiveness on the outside of the face, and a brand-new carbon-based modular body construction.”

The Stealth 2’s extensive personalization options might be the most highly anticipated part of TaylorMade’s new release. Golfers can pick the face color, ring color, crown finish, topline color, sightline logo, and weight colors of their driver.

The Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD will retail for $599.99 and the Stealth 2 Plus will retail for $629.99.

Stealth 2 Fairways and Hybrids

The Stealth 2 line also extends to Fairway Woods and hybrids, but the Stealth 2 Plus Fairway is the highlight of this portion of the equipment family. The model has a 50g sliding weight built into its head, a piece that allows Golfers to effectively have three Fairway Woods in one. The forward, middle, and back settings each promote a different launch for unique swings and shot preferences.

“We anticipate the forward setting being popular on Tour, particularly among players like Collin Morikawa who have historically used our 13.5 degree Rocket 3-wood for increased distance and a low spin/low launch,” said Bystedt.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairways and Hybrids

Each of the Stealth 2 Fairway Woods and hybrids feature the same Inverted Cone Technology as the members of the driver family that optimizes forgiveness.

The Stealth 2 Plus Fairways and hybrids will retail for $499.99 and $299.99, while the Stealth 2 and HD Fairway and hybrid models will retail for $349.99 and $279.99.

Stealth HD Irons

For the first time, TaylorMade has released an iron crafted specifically for the “super game improvement” category of Golfers (otherwise known as newer Golfers who need some additional help getting the ball airborne). The Stealth HD Irons were designed and tested with the needs of these players in mind, and the result is an easy-to-hit club that maintains a premium look. The original Stealth iron targets “game improvement” players, but the brand new HD model takes the forgiveness and high-launch propensity to a whole different level.

TaylorMade Stealth HD Irons

There are a few key design elements that the TaylorMade team zoned in on to make the Stealth HD the perfect super game improvement iron. First, the head shape: A low-profile head shape allows the club’s center of gravity to sink, so it’s easier for the player to get the ball airborne. Next, the Sole of the club: TaylorMade increased the amount of arc from the heel to the toe of the club, which encourages a higher launch. Lastly, the clubface: A draw-bias face was incorporated into the Stealth HD due to interviews with super game improvement golfers.

Additionally, the loft of each iron through the Stealth HD set was also increased. According to Matt Bovee, TaylorMade’s Director of Product Creation Irons, this purposeful change “led to increased carry distance for the developing golfer when compared to traditional super game improvement irons with stronger lofts.”

The Stealth HD Irons will retail for $999 (steel) and $1099 (graphite).