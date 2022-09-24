Meet Santa Barbara’s New Helena Mason Art Gallery

During Fiesta weekend, children and pets ran and played Underneath artwork worth thousands of dollars. Remnants of confetti from cracked Fiesta eggs and blurred glimpses of festive clothing complemented the colorful displays lining the walls around them.

In all the chaos, the vision for the Helena Mason Art Gallery was achieved: a laid-back venue space where valuable artwork and Carefree attitudes can coexist.

“It’s reflective of young Santa Barbara,” said Shelby Arthur at the venue’s Fiesta Celebration in August. “I feel like a lot of art spaces in town are catered towards ‘older’ tastes.” She shook her head. “Not here.”

Helena Mason Gallery co-owners Natalie and James Sanchez | Credit: Callie Fausey

For their Collection Two showcase, inspired by local pop art, visitors can walk through the gallery’s wide, garage-like entrance and immediately Encounter works by well-known artists Andy Warhol, John “Crash” Matos, and Yoshitomo Nara. The people behind the collection tie the otherwise global string of works back to Santa Barbara in an exhibit put together by local curators Tedde Minogue and Ashley Woods Hollister from HR Hollister.

What really pops, though, is the collection’s variety of work from local artists like Wallace Piatt, known by the arts community as Wallace.

“Shortly after our grand opening, HR Hollister approached me to show their artwork by Andy Warhol and John ‘Crash’ Matos. I knew immediately that it would pair nicely with Wallace’s artwork,” Natalie said. “I thought it was pretty cool, ’60s-’80s iconic pop art paired with a local pop art from the ’90s and ’22s.”

Wallace’s 2022 Dunk series, a collection of Canvas paintings that puts a dramatic, pop-culture spin on retro Nike sneakers, draws the viewer’s eye towards the foyer’s back wall. The artist uses spray paint and house paint to create his contemporary, pop-art style pieces, some of which date back to the ’80s and ’90s.

“I’ve been following Wallace and am a huge fan of his work. While planning Collection OneI saw one of his Instagram posts showing his new work and fell in love with him Dunk series,” Natalie said. “Since his gallery is around the corner, I walked right over to see it in person and ended up buying a poster of each.”

