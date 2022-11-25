Meet our CVC First Team – Trentonian

Steinert’s Adriana Ryder (17) shoots the ball against Allentown during a CVC girls soccer game on Saturday morning in Hamilton. (Kyle Franko/ Trentonian Photo)

Another high school girls soccer season is in the books.

Steinert (17-2) and Allentown (16-4) won division titles and advanced to the semifinals of the Central Group III Sectional playoffs. Those teams led the way with three first team players each.

Spartans senior Adriana Ryder is our CVC Player of the Year, while Mike Hastings is the Coach of the Year.

Robbinsville placed two players on the first team, while Hightstown, Hopewell Valley and West Windsor-Plainsboro North had one each.

Here is the All-CVC First Team Best XI:

Adriana Ryder, Sr., Steinert >> The CVC Player of the Year won the Golden Boot with 23 goals and added eight assists for a league-high 54 points. Ryder was on target in 16 of the Spartans’ 19 games. She’s versatile enough to play either wide right so she can cut in on her left foot, through the middle as a traditional No. 9, or as an attacking center mid.

Bella Conti, Jr., Allentown >> The Redbirds standout had 19 goals and nine assists for 47 points and was runner-up for Player of the Year. Conti bounced back from an injury-plagued sophomore campaign to lead Allentown’s bounce back season in which it increased its win total from seven to 16. Conti has set herself up nicely for another run at Player of the Year in 2023.

Charlotte Garcia, Jr., Hightstown >> This was the breakout season for the Rams’ standout forward as she scored 16 goals. Garcia thrives in space when she can face up to Defenders and use her long, quick strides to glide past them. When in the mood, she was the toughest cover in the league, which she proved by scoring twice in an upset win over Steinert in the MCT quarterfinals.

Juliana Ryder, Sr., Steinert >> While her twin sister is Player of the Year, this Ryder was just as key to the Spartans’ success. She capped off her senior season as the only player in the CVC to record a double-double with 11 goals and 12 assists. Ryder had a knack for popping up in a big spot to deliver a key goal or assist.

Aditi Singh, Sr., WW-PN >> Singh’s senior campaign of 15 goals and six assists was a big reason why the Knights were more competitive in Coach Loran Paragone’s first season. Another player with positional flexibility, Singh can play as a No. 10 or a No. 8 in midfield. She did her best work running with the ball at her feet through the middle.

Kara Keating, Sr., Robbinsville >> Keating was all over the field during her senior season as a two-way midfielder for a side that went 12-6 and finished second behind Allentown in the Valley Division. The senior capped her career off with a team-high 14 goals as the Ravens reached the MCT semifinals and won a playoff game in Central Group II.

Samantha Allen, Jr., Allentown >> Sometimes you just need somebody to deliver a crunching tackle. Nobody in the CVC delivered those better than Allen. While her name didn’t show up on the scoresheet often, the Redbirds were able to win a division title and reach the MCT final thanks to the work Allen did. She had her best game in the MCT final when, even in defeat, Allentown only lost 1-0 to Pennington and kept Area Player of the Year Morgan Kotch off the scoresheet.

Alyssa Hendricksen, Jr., Steinert >> If you want to know why the Spartans kept 11 clean sheets, including a stretch of seven in a row in the middle of the season, look no further than this junior defender. Hendricksen anchored the backline and was often responsible for shadowing the other team’s best player.

Isabelle Knott, So., Allentown >> The youngest player in the Best XI, Knott emerged as the key piece in the center of a back three that kept 13 clean sheets and allowed only 11 goals. Consider this, four of those 11 goals came in a 4-2 setback in the Sectional semifinal and all were conceded after Knott left the game with a freak injury.

Sophia Aquilino, Sr., Robbinsville >> Maybe a surprise inclusion on this list, but not to those who have watched her all season. The Ravens wouldn’t have had the season they did without her to put out fires with a timely tackle or clearance. Aquilino worked hard to return from an ACL injury and deliver a standout senior campaign.

Lucy Fleming, Sr., Hopewell Valley >> After years of flying under the radar, Fleming was center stage for the Bulldogs. Headed to Franklin & Marshall, she quickly established herself as the best shot stopper (and penalty kick saver) in the CVC. She had nine clean sheets, which was important for keeping her side in games.

Mike Hastings, Steinert >> The Spartans boss is our Coach of the Year after guiding his side to a 17-2 record, a Colonial Division crown and the first 13-0 CVC season since 2018. Hastings also joined the 100-win club this season. Allentown’s Kim Maurer, whose team jumped from seven victories to 16 as it returned to the top of the CVC, and Hightstown’s Samantha Biondi, whose Rams went 10-8 and qualified for the MCT with a top-8 seed, get Honorable mention.

All-CVC Girls Soccer

First Team

Forward, Bella Conti, Jr., Allentown

Forward, Charlotte Garcia, Jr., Hightstown

Forward, Adriana Ryder, Sr., Steinert

Midfield, Juliana Ryder, Sr., Steinert

Midfield, Aditi Singh, Sr., WW-PN

Midfield, Kara Keating, Sr., Robbinsville

Midfield, Samantha Allen, Jr., Allentown

Defense, Alyssa Hendricksen, Jr., Steinert

Defense, Isabelle Knott, So., Allentown

Defense, Sophia Aquilino, Sr., Robbinsville

Goalie, Lucy Fleming, Sr., Hopewell Valley

Player of the Year — Adriana Ryder, Steinert

Coach of the Year — Mike Hastings, Steinert

Second Team

Forward, Brooklynn Samonski, Jr., Nottingham

Forward, Michaela Little, So., Lawrence

Midfield, Lindsey Hines, Jr., Allentown

Midfield, Magdelena Madjor, Jr., Notre Dame

Midfield, Lizzie Andrus, Jr., Robbinsville

Midfield, Sydney Smith, Sr., Ewing

Defense, Ryan Carr, Sr., Notre Dame

Defense, Maya Anico, Sr., WW-PN

Defense, Rachael Charsky, Sr., Hightstown

Defense, Alysse Kiesewetter, Jr., Princeton

Goalie, Ryan Keefe, Sr., Allentown

Honorable Mention

Allentown: Fallon Mazza (Sr.), Norah Mosley (Sr.); Ewing: Shawnae Biggs (Jr.), Thalia Hearns (Sr.); Hamilton West: Morgan Bressler (Jr.); Hightstown: Angelina Benitez (Jr.), Abby Shwom (Jr.), Sydney Ragland (Sr.); Hopewell Valley: Andie Cappucci (Sr.), Caileigh Ross (Sr.); Lawrence: Jessica Everman (Sr.), Gillian Kibbey (Sr.), Gwyneth Moore (Sr.); Notre Dame: Juliana Lynch (Sr.), Emily Javick (Jr.), Reagan O’Mara (So.); Nottingham: Sydney Auletta (Sr.); Princeton: Marina Zaldarriaga (So.), Holly Howes (Jr.); Robbinsville: Emily Morgan (Fr.), Stella Cerniglia (So.), Sofia DiMeola (So.), Perri Gonser (Jr.); Steinert: Reilly Klein (So.), Alessia Amato (Sr.), Jillian Jones (Sr.), Arielle Warringer (Sr.); Trenton: Marilyn Castillo (Sr.); WW-PN: Ginny Choi (Fr.), Prema Budhiraja (Fr.); WW-PS: Alexis Contes (Sr.), Aditi Negi (Sr.)