Meet Nebraska volleyball’s 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 1 in the country

For the second time in the last three years, Nebraska has the No. 1 recruiting class in college volleyball.

Signing day for the sport was Wednesday, and Nebraska Unveiled a recruiting class with five players — each of them ranked among the top-15 recruits in the Nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

The class: outside hitter Harper Murray; setter Bergen Reilly; defensive specialist Laney Choboy; right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius; and middle Blocker Andi Jackson.

For the position rankings, Nebraska got the top setter (Reilly) and defensive specialist (Choboy); the No. 2 outside hitter (Murray) and the No. 3 middle Blocker (Jackson).

Each of the five players plans to graduate from high school early and train with the Huskers this spring.

“The class of 2023 is a special class,” Coach John Cook said in a news release. “We fill our needs at every position, and they all have very high-level international experience representing the USA. The bonds they formed on those teams have run deep.”

The first four players in the class each committed over a stretch of about two weeks in July 2021. But Choboy was a late addition, committing about one week ago. She had previously pledged to Minnesota but opened her recruiting back up after Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced he won’t coach the Gophers next season.

It’s another group that should add to the Talent on the roster and could help keep Nebraska among the best teams in the sport. The rankings for Nebraska’s six most recent recruiting classes: 1, 2, 1, 26, 2, 5.

This class joins No. 1 recruiting classes Nebraska also had for 2021, 2013 and 2004.

According to the Prepvolleyball.com rankings, the top-five recruiting classes are Nebraska, Texas, Purdue, Stanford and Ohio State.

Here is a closer look at the soon-to-be Huskers:

Harper Murray, 6-foot-2, outside hitter, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Of note: She’s the No. 2 overall Recruit in the class. This summer she won gold with the US Girls U19 Team at the Pan American Cup and received the Best Spiker award at the tournament. Her sister, Kendall, is a junior on the Michigan volleyball team.

Cook says: “Harper has played on the US Under 18 and Under 19 Teams the past couple of summers, so she is coming to Lincoln with some valuable international experience. We expect Harper to come in right away and push to be a six-rotation outside hitter from the day she steps on campus.”

Bergen Reilly, 6-1, setter, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Of note: Reilly is Ranked No. 4 overall and the No. 1 setter by PrepVolleyball.com. She’s a two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year after leading O’Gorman to back-to-back Class AA state Championships in 2020 and 2021. Her sister, Raegen, is the starting setter for South Dakota State.

Cook says: “Not only is Bergen a phenomenal technical setter, but what sets her apart is her demeanor on the court. She has a very calm presence and is a great leader. The setter position requires a lot of intangible skills, and we can see those in Bergen. We expect her to be the leader and glue of our 2023 class and to fight for the starting setter position next fall.”

Laney Choboy, 5-3, defensive specialist, Raleigh, North Carolina

Of note: She’s the No. 5 overall Recruit and the top defensive specialist. While playing for the US junior national team last summer she was chosen as the best player at serve-receive at the Pan American Cup.

Cook says: “Laney was a very recent addition to our class, but she’s a very important addition. All of our best teams the last eight years have had two great liberos on our roster. As a top-five Recruit and the No. 1 libero in this class, once Laney decided to re-open her recruiting, we jumped at the chance to get her to Lincoln.”

Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2, right-side hitter from Gates Mills, Ohio

Of note: She’s the No. 7 overall Recruit in the class and top right-side hitter. Her father is Joe Jurevicius, who was a Super Bowl Champion wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

Cook says: “In recruiting, finding a player who can play (right-side) at an international level can be difficult. Caroline played on the US Under 18 Team that went to the World Championships in 2021, so she brings invaluable international experience as well. … She brings a physicality that will instantly raise the level of our program and we expect her to push to play once she gets to Lincoln.”

Andi Jackson, 6-3, middle blocker, Brighton, Colorado

Of note: She’s ranked as the No. 13 overall player. For her high school team this season she’s averaging 3.4 kills per set with a .382 hitting percentage. She also leads the team in ace serves.

Cook says: “Andi comes from a family of elite athletes. Her mom was a high jumper and her dad played hockey in Alaska, where she was born. Andi is a once-in-a-decade type of athlete and has only gotten more and more physical the older she’s gotten. She played outside hitter for both her club and high school teams but has spent time as a middle Blocker with the US Under 19 Team this summer.”