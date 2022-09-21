Meet Me In St. Louis! Racers Enjoy First MVC Basketball Tip-Off

The Murray Valley Conference held men’s basketball tip-off activities Wednesday at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis, Mo.

With 12 teams gathering content through all mediums, the day was a busy one as the student-athletes from each school (two per team) also participated in a community service project.

Murray State student-athletes Rob Perry and Jacob Wood joined Coach Steve Prohm for their first experience in a new conference home.

“It was a great opportunity to get Rob and JaCobi up here to St. Louis,” said Prohm. “They got to see the Arch last night and then today, we had the chance for community service. They Valley is a first-class league, I’m glad about the move and excited about the challenge and to get going.”

Next week marks the official beginning of the 2022-23 season in which the team can ramp up group activities in preparation for the exhibition contest against Brescia (Nov. 2). The Racers’ 98th season of Collegiate basketball is at Saint Louis (Nov. 7). The annual Racer Mania night at the CFSB Center has been set for Oct. 20.

The Valley’s preseason rankings and All-Conference teams will be announced prior to the start of the season.

The community service project was organized by United Way of Greater St. Louis and LifeWise. The student-athletes created 300 smile kits that will be given to at-risk children. Tooth decay is the single most common childhood disease according to the US Surgeon General. The kits include toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss and information about dental hygiene.

2022-23 Murray State Team Notes

Roster Construction: 7 transfers: 4 DI, 2 D-II, 1 JUCO, 5 freshmen, 2 returners.

7 transfers: 4 DI, 2 D-II, 1 JUCO, 5 freshmen, 2 returners. Five freshmen: – Patrick Chew (Brophy College Prep), Jaxon Edwards (Cathedral), Justin Morgan (Memphis Home Sch. Assoc.), Sam Murray (Harrison), Braxton Stacker (Cardinal Ritter).

– (Brophy College Prep), (Cathedral), (Memphis Home Sch. Assoc.), Sam Murray (Harrison), (Cardinal Ritter). Four DI Transfers: – Marlon Lestin (E. Carolina), Rob Perry (Stetson), Kenny White, Jr. (Tennessee Tech), Jacobi Wood (Belmont).

(E. Carolina), (Stetson), (Tennessee Tech), Jacobi Wood (Belmont). Two D-II Transfers: – Quincy Anderson (Minnesota State) and Jamari Smith (Queens-NC).

Murray State – Valley Notes

The Valley is welcoming three new members into the league for the first time in the same school year.

The Racers are joined by Belmont and UIC.

Evansville and Southern Illinois are the two Valley teams the Racers have met the most. MSU has played the Purple Aces 39 times and they have met the Salukis 38 times.

The Racers are 18-9 all-time vs the current MVC lineup at home in the CFSB Center. MSU has never met Bradley, Drake and Northern Iowa at home.

Northern Iowa is the only team in the current MVC lineup that the Racers have never met at home or on the road.

In his 11th season as a head coach (four with the Racers and six with Iowa State) Steve Prohm is 18-10 all-time against the current MVC lineup.

is 18-10 all-time against the current MVC lineup. Prohm has never coached against Bradley or UIC.

There are three new MVC head coaches: Steve Prohm (MUR), Ryan Pedon (ILS), David Ragland (UE)

(MUR), Ryan Pedon (ILS), David Ragland (UE) Arch Madness is set for March when the MVC Tournament takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, March 2-5. The 2023 event marks the 33rd straight season for the tournament to be held in St. Louis.

Coach Steve Prohm wrapping things up at @MVCsports Men’s Basketball media day. pic.twitter.com/YR1Kaz3CyD — Murray State Racers Athletics (@MSURacers) September 21, 2022