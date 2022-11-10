Meet Kansas basketball’s 2023 signing class

Kansas basketball has officially inked its three commits (Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson) is National Signing Day. Bill Self and the KU staff got good news on Wednesday as their trio of high school prospects all put pen to paper, locking them into KU for the 2023-24 season. The work to build what is currently ranked as the No. 10 class nationally and the No. 2 class in the Big 12 began last October when KU offered Johnson. Those efforts intensified after KU won a national championship in April, as Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case hit the road to recruit. The KU staff then locked on Jackson and McDowell as targets and continued to pursue Johnson.

In the end, Johnson was the first to commit, announcing his decision in August after he took an official visit in late July. KU then got McDowell on campus for an official visit in late August and got the shooting guard on board a month later in late September after he took more visits. And finally, KU wrapped up its early high school class Landing Jackson. The point guard took his official visit in September and committed a few weeks later. Jackson is the highest-rated prospect in KU’s 2023 class.

“I feel like all three together give us probably about as good a trio that we have signed on the Perimeter since maybe a Frank (Mason), Wayne Selden, Brannen Greene or a Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Micah Downs. To me these three could fit in the same type of category as far as what their potential will be at KU,” Bill Self said in a KU release.

With that, here’s a look at KU’s signing class and what the Jayhawks are getting…