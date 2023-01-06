Meet Jeannette Pomeroy Parssi, Fishers Arts Council’s January Artist of the Month

Submitted by Fishers Arts Council

Some years ago, after the birth of her first daughter, Jeannette Pomeroy Parssi was visiting her mother in Cincinnati. Prior to that visit, she had never done any painting.

Her mother, however, was taking an oil painting class, and she suggested that Jeannette try oil painting using her mother’s easel, canvas, and paints while Jeannette’s baby took a nap. Jeannette recalls that the next time she looked up from the easel and paints, it was 3 am – and she was forever hooked on painting. She still keeps that first painting in her studio, “as a reminder that everyone has to start with a first mark.”

Her current series, “Impressions,” is on display at the Art Gallery at the Collaboration Hub through January and consists of paintings finished in 2022 and inspired by her visit to the Loire Valley in France in May and to the American Southwest in August. In fact, she says she loved her experience so much that she is preparing to lead a group of people on a creative trip back to the Loire Valley.

Jeannette says that creativity runs in her family. Her mother began painting when she was in her 60s. Jeannette’s grandfather was a trained concert pianist. Her father was a ceramicist. Her oldest daughter is a professional photographer and music director, and her youngest daughter is a dancer and musical performer.

In addition to creating her own works of art, Jeannette works as a drawing and painting instructor at Nickel Plate Arts and continues to lead workshops at Ignite Studios. She also teaches painting and drawing – in person and online – at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan and teaches privately in her own home studio.

Join the party at Fishers Arts Council’s Second Friday reception from 6 to 8 pm on Jan. 13 at the Collaboration Hub, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, and meet Jeannette, enjoy her wonderful art, relax to jazz guitar by Steve Newby, and take part in refreshments and cash bar. This event is welcome to all ages – plus there will be a special interview segment with Jeannette at 6:45 pm See you on Second Friday.