Meet Florida Volleyball’s 2023 Signing Class
Martin’s High School Accolades
- 2022 AVCA High School All-America First Team
- 2022 Wando Invitational MVP
- 2021 All-State/All-Conference
- 2021 D1 Wisconsin Appleton North HS
- 2021 Post Crescent All-Area First Team
- 2021 Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Year Nominee
- 2020 All State/All Conference D1 WI, De Pere High School.
Martin’s Club Accolades
- 2022 Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team
- 2020 Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team
- 2020 AVCA Phenom List
- 2020 Prep Volleyball #24,
- 2020 Frosh 59 list
- 2021 Ten Foot Club – touching 10’9
- 2021 USAV 5th place Nationals
- 2022 USAV 3rd place Nationals
- 2022 Prep Dig #18 National Rating
- 2022 Under Armor MVP Award
Martin’s USA High Performance Accolades
- 2022 U19 NTDP Team
- 2021 U18 USAV NTDP
Martin’s Off-the-Court Accolades
- Father, Ruvell, played in the NFL for eight seasons and also coached for the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2022
- Attached to a different school during each year in high school due
- Volunteers with youth volleyball Camps in her local area
Why Martin Chose Florida
- “I visited four schools prior to my official visit to Florida. After 24 hours on campus it felt like home. The coaches, staff and team were organized and personable. I loved it and knew it was my perfect place to continue my volleyball career.”